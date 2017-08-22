Colorado CB Anthony Julmisse Arrested on Robbery Charge, Currently Suspended

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Suspended Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Anthony Julmisse was arrested Saturday in Boulder, Colorado, on a robbery charge, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

Howell tweeted an arrest report that lists robbery, first-degree trespassing, criminal mischief and careless driving as reasons for Julmisse's arrest:

Julmisse was suspended indefinitely by Colorado in July after he was arrested on third-degree assault, domestic violence and harassment allegations, per ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura.

According to Anthony Hahn of the Daily Camera, Colorado University spokesman Ryan Huff commented on Julmisse's status: "Anthony Julmisse remains on indefinite team suspension from his previous arrest in July. While we're still gathering information about this latest case, we are concerned to hear of these allegations."

Julmisse is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Regarding his previous arrest, Julmisse's accuser said she was in a relationship with the defensive back and confronted him at his apartment after learning he had another girlfriend, per Bonagura.

The woman told police Julmisse pushed her and sent her stumbling down some stairs, but she had no visible injuries and did not press charges.

Julmisse told police he briefly dated the accuser in 2016 and that he believed they were just friends. He also said he "escorted" her by the arm down the hallway at his apartment rather than pushing her, per Amelia Arvesen of the Daily Camera.

The Plantation, Florida, native is set to enter his sophomore season at Colorado after registering eight total tackles and one interception as a freshman in 2016.

Julmisse was expected to be in the mix for a starting cornerback job with Isaiah Oliver, Trey Udoffia and Dante Wigley.