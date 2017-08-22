Art Briles' Involvement in FAU's Offense Discussed by Son Kendal, Lane Kiffin

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Florida Atlantic Owls head football coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said Sunday that they are both in communication with former Baylor head coach Art Briles regarding offensive principles.

According to Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Kiffin and Briles said they have reached out informally to the elder Briles because of his knowledge and experience running the uptempo offense they are employing at FAU.

Kendal, who is Art Briles' son, said the following about his discussions with his father: "Obviously, he has ideas. He wants to know personnel and different guys and making sure we're getting those guys in the right spots and getting them touches and all that stuff. He's a football coach—that's all he's ever been. He's definitely involved, and we talk daily."

From 2008 through 2015, Kendal served under Art as an assistant at Baylor. Kendal was the offensive coordinator during his father's final season with the Bears in 2015, and he remained in that role during the 2016 campaign.

Baylor fired the elder Briles in May 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal involving Baylor football players. It also resulted in the resignation of Baylor president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.

Kendal Briles and Kiffin made it clear that Art isn't a member of the coaching staff, but Kiffin mentioned the relationship he has with the former Bears head coach: "Obviously, he's done unbelievable things on offense. It's his system that he started years and years ago. Every once in a while, I'll text or call him and bounce something off of him."

During Briles' time as Baylor's head coach, the Bears went 65-37 and reached bowl games in six of his eight seasons.

Baylor was annually near the top of the nation offensively under Briles, and it led college football in points per game every year from 2013 through 2015.