Mayweather vs. McGregor: Predictions and Odds for Anticipated Fight

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Conor McGregor is just 3-1 to beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday when they fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, though Money is still the favourite at 1-4.

The American isn't backed nearly as much as he was when betting first opened, however.

According to OddsShark, Mayweather opened as the overwhelming favourite at 1-25, while McGregor was just 19-2, but the Notorious is being backed far more than he was previously with the fight fast approaching.

The 49-0 American hasn't fought since his retirement almost two years ago, and at age 40 that could play a role in how he fares.

Meanwhile, the UFC lightweight champion, 29, is something of an unknown quantity in terms of what he'll bring to the boxing ring, and that may be resonating with bettors despite his lack of professional boxing experience.

Some might also have been taken in by his superlative skills in the Octagon. MMA writer Patrick Wyman looked at McGregor's strengths and style:

He's not lacking for confidence, either. McGregor has taken to social media to echo the post about Jose Aldo shortly before delivering his infamous 13-second knockout:

Neither fighter is favoured to end the bout as quickly on Saturday, but the Irishman does have the edge in the odds at 14-1 to win in the first round, while Mayweather is 16-1.

However, the latter remains the favourite to win either via knockout at 77-100, compared with 13-4, or by decision at 5-2.

McGregor is 5-1 to win via the judges, but if the fight goes the distance it's difficult to imagine him having outclassed Mayweather over 12 rounds.

Money is among the most skilled fighters the sport has ever seen, as he proved by equalling Rocky Marciano's unblemished record, and his defensive talent is such that for all McGregor's power, it may mean little as landing significant strikes will likely prove difficult.

Bloody Elbow's Mookie Alexander believes those backing McGregor are unaware of just how good Mayweather is:

The boxer isn't quite the force he once was, having knocked out just three opponents in the last 12 years, and McGregor is undoubtedly capable of absorbing strikes, so a knockout victory is relatively unlikely.

However, Mayweather's talent in the ring is almost unrivalled. His age and lack of practice over the last two years works in McGregor's favour, but it's not likely to bridge the significant skill gap between them.

Prediction: Mayweather wins via decision