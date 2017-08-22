Post SummerSlam WWE SmackDown: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview

Credit: WWE.com

Frustration will flood the first WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam.

Sunday's pay-per-view left a number of the blue brand's Superstars with lost championships or opportunities to bemoan. Naomi and The New Day both left the event titleless after gut-punch defeats. Kevin Owens again has a legitimate gripe about the officiating in a United States title match.

And cheap interference got in the way of Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE Championship dreams.

WWE's fourth night in a row at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will see all those grapplers search for answers, payback or rematches. With SmackDown's next PPV not coming until Oct. 8, the company has plenty of time to dwell on SummerSlam's aftermath.

Will SmackDown get some new additions to the roster? Which rivalries will continue past SummerSlam?

Let's dive into what's ahead for Tuesday's SmackDown, with the help of backstage news, storyline analysis and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com before the show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

Shelton Benjamin may step onto the SmackDown stage and immediately make the brand more interesting.

The former intercontinental champ was supposed to rejoin the WWE last summer, but a shoulder injury derailed those plans. Benjamin, though, is now healthy and reportedly an official part of the roster.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote: "Benjamin has signed a deal to officially return to WWE."

A number of names from NXT could pop in at the Barclays Center, too. On Figure Four Online, Dave Meltzer noted: "There is a lot of talk about NXT call-ups and roster changes over the next few weeks."

Meltzer also mentioned that The Authors of Pain's manager was in SmackDown's host city. "Paul Ellering was still in New York last night rather than going home after the TakeOver show. The finish of the TakeOver match made you think AOP could be called up, although we don't have that confirmed," he wrote.

TakeOver also opened the door for Bobby Roode to the main roster. He not only lost the NXT Championship but was immediately pushed out of the title spotlight thanks to Adam Cole's debut on Saturday.

According to PWInsider (h/t Cageside Seats), Roode was backstage for Monday's Raw. He didn't appear on that show, but there will be speculation aplenty about him showing his face on SmackDown.

SmackDown Streaks

After a back-and-forth stretch during his feud with Owens, AJ Styles is now charging forward with a short winning streak.

The Phenomenal One defeated KO at SummerSlam to retain the U.S. Championship. He has won three consecutive matches, all of them title bouts, per CageMatch.net.

Hopefully, the game of hot potato with the strap is over and Styles will settle into a long, fruitful reign.

Baron Corbin, on the other hand, can't even get the 50-50 treatment these days. His loss to John Cena at SummerSlam pushed his current losing streak to four matches, per CageMatch.net. That includes a six-second defeat to Mahal during a failed Money in the Bank cash-in. And his TV and PPV winning percentage for the year is a paltry 28 percent.

It looks like he's in the doghouse. Corbin is poised to slide out of his upper midcard spot at this point, leaving an open space for another emerging star.

SummerSlam Fallout

Owens' reaction to his latest loss is going to be a work of theater.

The former U.S. champ failed to recapture the U.S. title at SummerSlam. And he can put plenty of the blame for that squarely on Shane McMahon. The SmackDown commissioner fell victim to the chaos of the action and was out of place several times.

Expect KO to blast McMahon, verbally, physically or both, as a feud between them gets rolling.

Naomi will enter SmackDown disappointed, as well. She dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Natalya after tapping out to the Sharpshooter.

She's sure to request a rematch at some point. But she won't be the only one gunning for the gold. Carmella will be waiting in the wings with her Money in the Bank contract in tow.

Tuesday night should give fans a good indication of where the women's title scene is heading, if Naomi and Natalya's feud will be a sustained one or if other challengers will step up.

The same goes for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture.

The Usos dethroned The New Day at SummerSlam in one of the night's better matches. That latest title change points to these teams' issues with each other continuing. That's good news for the quality of SmackDown's in-ring action, but one has to wonder when Breezango will get another crack at the titles.

Nakamura is poised to demand a title shot of his own.

He seemed to have Jinder Mahal beat during their WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The Singh Brothers, though, got in the way.

WWE.com's SmackDown preview teased Nakamura seeking payback: "Surely, The King of Strong Style will not let Mahal and The Singhs go quietly."

That feud feels like it's just begun. Nakamura vs. Mahal initially felt like a random match, but as time rolls on, things will grow more personal between them and their issues will deepen. That process begins on Tuesday night in front of a crowd that grew restless several times over during Monday's Raw.