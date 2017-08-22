Stock Up, Stock Down After Pittsburgh Steelers' 2nd Preseason Game

4 of 7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Steelers' pass defense Sunday looked much as it did in 2016, and that's not a good thing. With starting safety Mike Mitchell sidelined as well as rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton and inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (an asset in coverage), Pittsburgh struggled mightily to stop Atlanta in the air.

The Falcons had 318 yards in the game, with 225 of it coming via the air. Of their 20 first downs in the game, 15 were via the pass. Thirteen players caught passes for Atlanta, eight of whom had at least one go for 10 or more yards.

The main problem was at safety, with a lost-looking Robert Golden filling in for Mitchell. Things settled down eventually at the position, when Jordan Dangerfield came in for Golden and notched two interceptions to go with his three tackles. But it was a team effort that led to Atlanta doing such a good job in the passing game, something that linebacker Arthur Moats confirmed to Steelers.com's Teresa Varley.

Moats said:

"I feel like we have done some good things, at the same time there is room for improvement. We had some issues that we thought we put to bed last year. They rose back up. It's one of those things if you don't put emphasis on it, it can become an issue. During OTAs, training camp, you don't have those issues occur. Until you have a team like the Falcons with the tempo in there on offense, you realize why we have it in place. We hadn't emphasized it."

The Steelers need to get that level of regular-season communication in place over the next few weeks in order to be ready to play games that matter. Hopefully a renewed focus on that communication, paired with the returns of players like Mitchell and Shazier, will finally result in the improvements the Steelers have been seeking.