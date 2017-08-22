Neville Beats Akira Tozawa to Retain Cruiserweight Title on WWE 205 Live

Credit: WWE.com

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa for the second time in three days on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Following the win, Enzo Amore made a surprise appearance and confirmed he has joined the 205 Live roster to challenge Neville:

Tozawa shocked the WWE Universe on the go-home edition of Raw prior to SummerSlam when he beat Neville for the title and ended a dominant reign that lasted for more than six months.

That loss sent Neville into a downward spiral, as he appeared on the ensuing 205 Live with frizzy hair, dark circles under his eyes and an obsession to take back his crown as King of the Cruiserweights.

He got that opportunity on the SummerSlam Kickoff show and made the most of it by defeating Tozawa to recapture the title just six days after he lost it.

While Neville was back in familiar territory, it wasn't long before Tozawa and his Titus Worldwide representative, Titus O'Neil, demanded a rematch.

Rather than waiting five weeks for the No Mercy pay-per-view, Tozawa exercised his rematch clause for 205 Live, setting the stage for arguably the biggest match in the brief history of the show.

Since Neville joined the cruiserweight division, he has been nearly unstoppable and has scored victories over most of the top challengers WWE has to offer.

Prior to his rivalry with Tozawa, Neville beat the likes of Rich Swann, TJP, Brian Kendrick, Austin Aries, Jack Gallagher and others.

He also defeated Tozawa on the Great Balls of Fire Kickoff show; however, the Japanese Superstar was able to remain in the title mix by beating Ariya Daivari in a bout for the No. 1 contendership.

Neville slipped up when he dropped the championship to Tozawa on Raw by missing the Red Arrow, but he didn't make that same mistake at SummerSlam.

While the loss on Raw proved that Neville isn't unbeatable, the fact that he was able to bounce back so quickly and get on track at SummerSlam was seemingly a bad sign for Tozawa and the rest of the cruiserweight division.

Even so, Tozawa had a golden opportunity on 205 Live to make lightning strike twice and knock Neville from his lofty perch once again.

The King of the Cruiserweights was locked in once again Tuesday, however, and now that he has dispatched of Tozawa, it appears likely that a new challenger will be tasked with stepping up.

