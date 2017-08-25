Realistic Best-Case Scenario for Every NFL Team This Season

0 of 8

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Expectations warp NFL fans' sense of reality.

For example, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots could finish the 2017 campaign with identical records. One of those teams would be viewed as a failure, while the other would be seen as a resounding success based on recent history.

Usually, one or two teams wildly outperform expectations, but those are outliers. They defy realistic best-case scenarios.

For the rest of the teams, the goal is to fulfill realistic best-case scenarios. Some want to be Super Bowl contenders. Others just need to improve. But all are striving to maximize their potential. Each of the records used in the article reflects these best-case scenarios.

How every team reacts to pressure to achieve its pinnacle of success will vary, though.

"If there's too much pressure in August, it's probably going to be too much pressure in November," five-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday. "This is the world we live in. You tell me a week in this National Football League when there is no pressure, I don't know when that is. Every week is a tough week."