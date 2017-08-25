Realistic Best-Case Scenario for Every NFL Team This Season

Realistic Best-Case Scenario for Every NFL Team This SeasonAugust 25, 2017
Expectations warp NFL fans' sense of reality.
For example, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots could finish the 2017 campaign with identical records. One of those teams would be viewed as a failure, while the other would be seen as a resounding success based on recent history.
Usually, one or two teams wildly outperform expectations, but those are outliers. They defy realistic best-case scenarios.
For the rest of the teams, the goal is to fulfill realistic best-case scenarios. Some want to be Super Bowl contenders. Others just need to improve. But all are striving to maximize their potential. Each of the records used in the article reflects these best-case scenarios.
How every team reacts to pressure to achieve its pinnacle of success will vary, though.
"If there's too much pressure in August, it's probably going to be too much pressure in November," five-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday. "This is the world we live in. You tell me a week in this National Football League when there is no pressure, I don't know when that is. Every week is a tough week."
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Best-Case Record: 9-7
Almost everything that could go wrong for the Ravens this offseason has. Quarterback Joe Flacco continues to nurse an injured back. The offensive line has been patched together at multiple positions. Dennis Pitta is no longer with the team, either. The setbacks have been staggering. But Baltimore still features a stingy defense that added Tony Jefferson, Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey and Tyus Bowser to the mix.
Cincinnati Bengals
Best-Case Record: 10-6
The Bengals need to prove they're the same team that made five straight postseason appearances before last year's forgettable performance. So much of the onus will be placed on Cincinnati's offensive line since left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right guard Kevin Zeitler left in free agency. If the line gives quarterback Andy Dalton adequate pass protection, the rest of the roster is talented enough to challenge for another division crown.
Cleveland Browns
Best-Case Record: 6-10
The future is now. The Browns offense will likely be led by DeShone Kizer after head coach Hue Jackson named the rookie the starting quarterback for Cleveland's third preseason contest. Jackson couldn't make this move without committing to Kizer long term. On defense, the Browns have an aggressive scheme and exciting talent in Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey. A five-game improvement over last year's record would provide hope. At this point, that's enough in Cleveland.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Best-Case Record: 13-3
A Super Bowl appearance is well within the Steelers' reach. Pittsburgh fell short of the New England Patriots in last year's AFC Championship Game, but Ben Roethlisberger and Co. will look quite a bit different this season. Martavis Bryant is back from suspension. Cameron Heyward is healthy. The team added pass-rusher T.J. Watt in the draft. Plus, the continued maturation of Artie Burns and Sean Davis should make the secondary better.
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Best-Case Record: 6-10
Chicago's record this season is secondary to its quarterback competition. Mike Glennon is supposed to be the one-year bridge to Mitchell Trubisky. However, the Bears will be best served by starting the rookie and allowing him to grow as the face of the franchise. Trubisky's starting will signal one of two things. Either he performed so well during preseason, the coaching staff couldn't ignore his work. Or, Glennon is benched. With or without April's second overall pick at the helm, the Bears are a better team today than last season.
Detroit Lions
Best-Case Record: 11-5
The Lions are teetering on the precipice of becoming a very good team or a poor one. Last year's eight fourth-quarter comeback victories set an NFL record. The team backed into the playoffs after losing its final four contests. However, Detroit features quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has MVP potential, and multiple talented targets. Issues at left tackle and an inability to generate a pass rush are the two areas that could hold the franchise back.
Green Bay Packers
Best-Case Record: 13-3
Where there's Aaron Rodgers, there's a way. But the quarterback needs help. The running game should be improved with Ty Montgomery's full-time transition to running back and the additions of three runners in the draft. The defense cannot rank 31st against the pass for a second straight season, though. In an attempt to shore up the back line, the Packers added Davon House, Kevin King, Josh Jones and training camp star Josh Hawkins.
Minnesota Vikings
Best-Case Record: 12-4
Quarterback Sam Bradford exceeded every expectation last season, but the Vikings still fell apart after a 5-0 start. Though Bradford broke the NFL single-season accuracy record, he barely offset the issues along the offensive line. This should change with the additions of Riley Reiff, Mike Remmers and Pat Elflein. The defense ranked third overall and only has a few changes. As long as Ben Gedeon, Trae Waynes and Tom Johnson can effectively take over for Chad Greenway, Terence Newman and Sharrif Floyd, the unit should remain among the league's best.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Best-Case Record: 7-9
The goal remains the same in Buffalo today as it's been since the turn of the millennium: The Bills desperately want to make the playoffs. But this team is far from being contenders. The organization experienced a face lift with the hirings of new general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. The defense underwent a schematic and personnel overhaul, while the offense lacks any type of threat in the passing game. Being able to replicate last year's record would be quite a feat.
Miami Dolphins
Best-Case Record: 11-5
Head coach Adam Gase didn't need much of an acclimation period to make the Dolphins into a playoff team. Miami surprised with a 10-6 record and the team's first postseason appearance since the 2008 campaign. None of this will matter if it regresses in Gase's second season. All of the same components are in place with one glaring exception. Ryan Tannehill's season-ending injury gave way to Jay Culter's signing. An argument can be made the Dolphins are better with Cutler. His experience and ever-present arm talent have the potential to make Miami's offense more explosive.
New England Patriots
Best-Case Record: 15-1
The Patriots are good. They're damn good. But they'll only flirt with another perfect regular season. New England's roster has been upgraded since its Super Bowl LI victory. Brandin Cooks, Dwayne Allen, Kony Ealy, Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee and Stephon Gilmore are all welcome additions. However, the Patriots have areas of concern just like every other team. Their ability to generate pressure is in question. The offensive line performed well last season, but Tom Brady's protection remains of the utmost importance. Bill Belichick's squad is the favorite to win yet another championship, but it is far from perfect.
New York Jets
Best-Case Record: 3-13
The Jets roster is terrible, and the organization needs an overhaul. Talented individuals such as Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson and Jamal Adams are on the roster, but they're not enough. Instead, the best-case scenario is losing as many games as possible to "earn" the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and give the organization an opportunity to secure a franchise quarterback prospect.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Best-Case Record: 12-4
Some regression should be expected from the Cowboys after last season's 13-3 campaign. How much remains in question. At the moment, Dallas must prepare for life without running back Ezekiel Elliott because of a league-mandated six-game suspension. More responsibility will fall on quarterback Dak Prescott as a result. Dallas is still dominant up front and loaded at the skill positions, though. As long as a reworked defense holds up and plays at or above last year's level, the Cowboys will be contenders for a second straight division title.
New York Giants
Best-Case Record: 12-4
The Giants' preseason effort has been less than stellar, yet this team is still loaded with potential after making the playoffs last season. Fears of Eli Manning regressing are legit, yet the quarterback has enough talent around him to post strong numbers. Brandon Marshall, Evan Engram, Odell Beckham Jr. (if healthy) and Sterling Shepard make a formidable quartet in the passing game as long as the offensive line holds strong. The defense ranked second overall in points allowed per game last season with a ferocious front attacking opposing quarterbacks.
Philadelphia Eagles
Best-Case Record: 10-6
After finding their franchise quarterback last year, the Eagles aggressively sought and successfully added pieces to address multiple concern areas found throughout the roster. Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith upgraded a subpar wide receiver corps. Timmy Jernigan should provide more pressure than Bennie Logan along the defensive interior. Plus, the team flipped a pick to acquire a top corner in Ronald Darby. These moves complete a roster already capable of winning seven games under head coach Doug Pederson. This year, the Eagles hope to swoop in and win the NFC East.
Washington Redskins
Best-Case Record: 9-7
Two years ago, Washington sat atop the NFC East standings. Today, the organization may be the worst in the division. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will play the season under a franchise tender with a possible eye toward his next move. The offense will try to replace both of its top wide receivers with the lone addition of Terrelle Pryor. On defense, Trent Murphy, who registered nine sacks last season, won't play this season after he suffered a torn ACL. The division is loaded, and Washington appears to have fallen behind each of its rivals.
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Best-Case Record: 9-7
The Broncos' new-look offensive line is the key to the team's season. Denver's defense still has the talent to remain among the league's best. But the offense needs all the help it can get since the quarterback situation is still suspect. Thus, it falls on the big boys up front to set the tone. The acquisitions of Ronald Leary, Menelik Watson and first-round pick Garett Bolles change the overall dynamic. By being able to consistently win up front, life becomes far easier for the quarterback. Even so, neither Trevor Siemian nor Paxton Lynch is going to lift this team toward elite status.
Kansas City Chiefs
Best-Case Record: 12-4
The Chiefs have been the NFL's second-most successful team in recent seasons behind only the New England Patriots. This speaks to the job Andy Reid's coaching staff has done and the overall talent found on the roster. It's not a flashy group, yet the Chiefs are difficult to handle. Alex Smith is criminally underrated. Tyreek Hill will be a bigger part of the offense in his second season. The defense remains the league's most aggressive. The organization may be looking toward its future when it traded up in the draft's first round to select Patrick Mahomes, but this is a team still capable of winning many games.
Los Angeles Chargers
Best-Case Record: 8-8
The Chargers haven't been as bad as their record indicated the last two seasons, yet the organization still faces plenty of adversity under the direction of new head coach Anthony Lynn. Of course, the entire franchise is adjusting to its new home in Los Angeles. The team will have new offensive and defensive schemes, too. Plus, the franchise's top two draft picks—Mike Williams and Forrest Lamp—are already dealing with long-term injury concerns. A .500 campaign may be too much to ask considering these circumstances.
Oakland Raiders
Best-Case Record: 13-3
The end of the 2016 campaign didn't reflect the Raiders organization's status within the league. Oakland is a legitimate Super Bowl contender with Derek Carr at quarterback and Khalil Mack terrorizing opposing offenses. Now, add Marshawn Lynch into the mix. As long as his carries are closely monitored, Beast Mode adds a completely different component, and he should thrive behind a top-three offensive line. The defense is still a concern, but the unit has the ability to improve upon last year's 26th-ranked effort.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Best-Case Record: 10-6
The window to compete for a championship is quickly closing in the desert. It may be now or never for the Cardinals, who rely heavily on two veterans seemingly on the verge of retirement. Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald both considered walking away from the game this past offseason. Head coach Bruce Arians must maximize their final year(s), and he can do so with running back David Johnson as the offensive focal point. The defense is also one of the league's most flexible with multiple hybrid defenders. Calais Campbell's departure in free agency shouldn't be overlooked, though.
Los Angeles Rams
Best-Case Record: 6-10
Sean McVay may or may not be an "offensive expert," but his hire by the Rams organization is a massive step in the right direction after it was stuck in neutral under the guidance of Jeff Fisher. McVay's relationship with second-year quarterback Jared Goff will dictate the team's success. Goff already showed signs of improvement during the preseason. Plus, coordinator Wade Phillips will make sure to get the most out of the Rams defense.
San Francisco 49ers
Best-Case Record: 7-9
General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have a tall task in front of them: They're being asked to provide some stability to the league's least stable franchise. The dynamic duo by the Bay already revamped the roster, but the most important addition may be expected starting quarterback Brian Hoyer. The veteran provides a steadying presence and experience in Shanahan's scheme. This will help ease the transition.
Seattle Seahawks
Best-Case Record: 10-6
The Seahawks are in a bad spot. The organization is still the most talented in the division, yet its inability to adequately address the offensive line limits its overall potential. George Fant's recent season-ending knee injury only exacerbated the problem. Head coach Pete Carroll needs to find a competent left tackle in the next two weeks or quarterback Russell Wilson will be running for his life again. Even so, Seattle should still be considered the NFC West favorite.
AFC South
Houston Texans
Best-Case Record: 10-6
Two straight NFC South titles mean nothing. The Texans haven't been able to build upon the momentum of a division title with a subsequent deep postseason run. Instead, the team continues to ride the quarterback carousel. If Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson plays above expectations, the Texans are dangerous, because there are plenty of weapons around the position and the defense is fantastic. It falls on one of those signal-callers to make Houston into a completely different animal.
Indianapolis Colts
Best-Case Record: 8-8
Even in a best-case scenario, a .500 record may be a bit generous for the Colts based on current issues found within the organization. Andrew Luck's timetable to return from offseason shoulder surgery has yet to be established. The defense hasn't been able to slow either first-team offense it faced during its first two preseason games. If Scott Tolzien starts at quarterback and the same defensive effort is evident during the regular season, eight wins will be a pipe dream. Only a healthy Luck and improved supporting cast can save the campaign.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Best-Case Record: 7-9
The Jaguars have added as many talented players in free agency and the draft as any franchise in the league. Yet they continue to fall flat when games count. The coaching staff is dealing with a major crisis, too, since Blake Bortles' regression led to head coach Doug Marrone's decision to start Chad Henne during the third preseason contest. All the talent in the world means little if a team doesn't find any consistency from the game's most important position.
Tennessee Titans
Best-Case Record: 11-5
The Titans are poised for a breakout campaign. After a surprising 9-7 campaign last year under head coach Mike Mularkey, the team only added to the core of talent and turned a couple of weaknesses into strengths. General manager Jon Robinson signed Logan Ryan and Johnathan Cyprien and drafted Adoree' Jackson in the first round to improve upon last year's 20th-ranked pass defense. The team also beefed up its wide receiver corps with the additions of fifth overall pick Corey Davis, third-round pick Taywan Taylor and the signing of veteran Eric Decker. A changing of the guard should be expected in the AFC South.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Best-Case Record: 12-4
The only thing that can prevent the Falcons from returning to a Super Bowl is themselves. The team is constructed as well as any in the league. But the dreaded Super Bowl hangover looms. As long as head coach Dan Quinn can keep his team goal-oriented and looking ahead instead of behind, Atlanta will compete to represent the NFC in another Super Bowl. The offense and defense are intact and could show improvements with the continued development of multiple young contributors. Atlanta's championship window remains wide open, and February's collapse doesn't change that fact.
Carolina Panthers
Best-Case Record: 11-5
The Panthers won't be as good as their 2015 campaign showed, nor will they be as poor as the '16 version. First, Cam Newton must be healthy. The quarterback needs to remain upright, too. The reworking of team's offensive tackles can have a profound impact on the Panthers' progress. The additions of Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel make Carolina more flexible and explosive on offense, too. Pairing them with Newton is an exciting proposition.
New Orleans Saints
Best-Case Record: 9-7
If this is it, please let us know. If this is the end for Sean Payton and Drew Brees, just let them go. Saints faithful won't be able to endure another 7-9 campaign. The offense has never been the problem. The defense remains the organization's Achilles' heel. Brees can be spectacular in 2017, but his play is often offset by New Orleans' inability to slow opposing offenses. A slight bump from last year's 27th-ranked defense would be enough to place the Saints back in the playoff race.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best-Case Record: 11-5
The NFC South is one of the league's strongest divisions. Each team has a legitimate chance to claim the title. The Buccaneers appear most ready to make a move and usurp the crown. Jameis Winston enters his third year after becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 or more yards in his first two seasons. The organization signed DeSean Jackson in free agency to complement the already-dangerous Mike Evans. And the Bucs defense played as well as any unit during the second half of last season. Everything is trending in Tampa Bay's direction.