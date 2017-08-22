Ezekiel Elliott Parties on Boat on Cowboys' off Day Amid Suspension Appeal

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

While awaiting the appeal hearing for his six-game suspension, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was spotted partying on a boat Sunday.

TMZ Sports tweeted the following photo of the All-Pro running back:

According to TMZ Sports, Sunday was an off day for the Cowboys, and Elliott spent it with friends on Lake Lewisville in North Texas.

The NFL announced his suspension on Aug. 11 for violating the personal conduct policy.

Per TMZ, a 20-year-old woman told police Elliott assaulted her last year in Columbus, Ohio, and said Elliott assaulted her while they were sitting in a parked car.

No charges were ever filed against Elliott, however, as the Columbus City Attorney's Office determined the information was "conflicting and inconsistent," according to ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

A letter the NFL sent to Elliott explaining the suspension said there was "credible evidence" the running back physically harmed the woman—Tiffany Thompson—on three occasions in July 2016, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The NFL Players Association filed an appeal on Elliott's behalf, and it will be heard on Aug. 29.

As things currently stand, Elliott is set to miss the first six games of the 2017 NFL regular season, which would result in the Cowboys leaning on Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman at running back.