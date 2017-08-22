Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

In what could be a possible World Series preview, the Washington Nationals (74-48) will visit the Houston Astros (76-48) for the first of three games on Tuesday as solid road underdogs at the sportsbooks. The Astros have won five of their last eight games following a season-high five-game losing streak.

Betting line: The Astros opened as -153 favorites (wager $153 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.2-3.6, Astros (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Nationals can pay on the MLB lines

Houston has been a different team in the second half of the season while Washington has continued to thrive despite losing Bryce Harper to a knee injury. The Astros are just 16-19 since the MLB All-Star break compared to 22-12 for the Nationals, although both teams seem to be locks to win their respective divisions at this point of the season.

However, each of them has also performed much better away from home, giving Washington a bit of an edge here. The Nationals have earned the second-most road wins in baseball so far this year with 39, sitting one behind the Astros.

Why the Astros can pay on the MLB lines

Houston will be sending the better starting pitcher to the mound in Charlie Morton (10-5, 3.69 ERA), who is coming off a fantastic outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Wednesday. Morton pitched 6.1 innings and allowed only three hits and one run, walking four and striking out nine in a 9-5 home victory. The 33-year-old right-hander has also pitched well under the lights for the Astros, going 9-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 15 starts at night.

On the opposite side, Washington's Tanner Roark (9-8, 4.70) has not pitched nearly as well at night with a 5-4 mark and 4.89 ERA in 13 outings.

Smart betting pick

While these teams have not played each other recently, the Nationals have dominated the series, winning eight straight and 12-of-13. Washington went 4-0 versus Houston back in 2014 when they last met and owns a six-game road winning streak in the series as well.

With the Astros sitting with a losing record in the second half, the Nats are the play as road dogs on the Vegas odds.

All MLB odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.