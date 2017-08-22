Robert Kraft Gave Donald Trump Patriots Super Bowl Ring, Per Anthony Scaramucci

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Henry McKenna of USA Today confirmed Monday that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave President Donald Trump a Super Bowl ring following the Pats' 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5.

Per McKenna, the Patriots' Reddit community reported the news first, and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci confirmed it to him.

Trump and Kraft have a long-running friendship that both men have acknowledged publicly.

In a January interview with Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, Kraft said his loyalty to Trump stems from 2011 when his wife died. Kraft said Trump called him every week for an entire year to check in on him during that time.

Trump and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also have a well-known friendship, which Brady described on WEEI's Kirk and Callahan show (h/t the Boston Globe and SI.com) in January by saying they've known each other for 16 years and that Trump has long been a supporter of his.

The Patriots visited Trump and the White House in April, and Trump was presented with his own custom Patriots jersey during the ceremony. While Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick were among those in attendance, Brady skipped the visit to spend time with his mother, Galynn, per Extra.