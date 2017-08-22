Thibaut Courtois Doubts Tottenham's Wembley Atmosphere After Chelsea's 2-1 Win

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has mocked the lack of atmosphere at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for his side's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and said "it would be better" if they made more noise.

Tottenham will play this season at Wembley as usual home White Hart Lane undergoes remodelling work, but Courtois didn't appear impressed with what he experienced at the venue on this occasion, per PA (h/t ESPN.co.uk):

"It feels a bit different because obviously their home ground is not this one. They have the capacity now to bring a lot of fans into the stadium.

"If they make more noise it would be better for them but in the first half, if you have to put some noise over the speakers to make some atmosphere, I don't think it is working very well.

"In the second half they were pressing and 70,000 people started to wake up and there is obviously more than the 40,000 at White Hart Lane."

Courtois wasn't the only one to pick up on Tottenham's fabricated attempt to stir morale among their fans, as noted by the Press Association's Mark Mann-Bryans at the time:

It's a difficult scenario for Spurs, who have made the jump to a 90,000-seat facility this season, more than twice the capacity of the 36,000 or so that White Hart Lane could hold.

Chelsea's first London derby of the season also happened to give manager Antonio Conte's men their first win of the new campaign thanks to a double from left wing-back Marcos Alonso.

The Blues showcased a lot more of the defensive security that led to last season's title—at least more than was shown in the season-opening defeat to Burnley—and Courtois was closer to his best.

Tottenham's home season and their quest to make Wembley a fortress is off to a bad start, but Courtois highlighted the potential that lies there if they can create the right atmosphere: "I think those stadiums make that and all the teams that come here, instead of being impressed, they will give more so for Spurs it won't be easy, but if they have their fans, with 80-90,000 people they can make it difficult for a lot of teams.''

Sunday's result saw Chelsea win at Wembley again after defeating Tottenham there in the FA Cup semi-final last term, and Squawka pointed towards the north Londoners' miserable run at the ground of late:

The timing of this season's temporary move couldn't be poorer, either, as Spurs are looking to build on last season's runner-up finish in the Premier League and will look for as little disruption as possible.

Despite losing in their Premier League opener at the venue, Tottenham must dismiss all notions of a stadium curse, but Courtois and Chelsea appear all too willing to revel in their bragging rights for now.