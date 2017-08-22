Mayweather vs. McGregor Prop Bets: Examining Early-Week Odds and Lines

Mayweather vs. McGregor Prop Bets: Examining Early-Week Odds and LinesAugust 22, 2017
In just a matter of days, the world will be watching Floyd Mayweather Jr. take on Conor McGregor in a historic fight that will generate an outrageous amount of money for both fighters—and the lucky ones who threw down some money on bets.
With each passing day, the odds surrounding this fight fluctuate due to the amount of hype and mystery surrounding the bout. Can McGregor really knock out Mayweather? That is, literally, the million dollar question.
It's easy to say that Mayweather will win easily, but to win money on that bet, bettors have to fork up a lot of capital to make a small profit, which is why so many people are putting less money on McGregor for a larger pay day in case McGregor does shock the world.
Below is a quick look at the latest odds surrounding this fight, including some advice you should know ahead of time before risking your hard-earned money.
Note: All odds courtesy of OddsShark.
Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Odds
Opening line: Mayweather (-2250, bet $2,250 to win $100) vs. McGregor (+950, bet $100 to win $950)
As of August 18: Mayweather (-400) vs. McGregor (+300)
Method of Victory
McGregor by knockout or disqualification: +325
McGregor by decision: +1600
Draw: +3300
Mayweather by knockout or DQ: -150
Mayweather by decision: +275
Prop Bets
Will McGregor walk out doing the Billionaire strut?
Yes: -270
No: +200
What are the chances McGregor throws an illegal kick or elbow during the fight?
McGregor throws a kick: +650
McGregor doesn't throw a kick: -1800
McGregor lands an elbow: +800
McGregor doesn't land an elbow: -1600
Will McGregor stop Mayweather in the first four rounds like he predicted?
Yes: +800
No: -1400
Will either fighter win within the first 60 seconds?
Floyd Mayweather wins within first 60 seconds +2000
Conor McGregor wins within first 60 seconds +2500
No Fighter wins within first 60 seconds -50000
Will Nate Diaz walk out with Mayweather?
Yes +115
- No -160
Intriguing Prop Bets
There are so many to choose from, but the most interesting prop bets focus on early stoppages in the fight. After all, who doesn't want to see a knockout?
McGregor predicted on the first leg of the media world tour in Los Angeles that he would knock Mayweather out within four rounds. But once the Nevada State Athletic Commission changed the glove-size requirement from 10 oz. to 8 oz., McGregor switched things up and said that Mayweather will be finished within two rounds.
That's quite the statement—and the bet—to make if you're on Team McGregor, but they call him Mystic Mac for a reason.
But another member of McGregor's camp is also known for making incredibly accurate predictions when it comes to McGregor's fights, and that's head coach John Kavanagh.
Kavanagh told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour on Monday that with the 8 oz. gloves, his pupil will knock him out in six rounds. However, if Mayweather comes forward and engages like he said he would, Kavanagh boldly stated that McGregor would knock out Mayweather inside 60 seconds.
Yes, you read that right: One minute.
If you have complete faith in McGregor and his coach in this fight, those are the bets to make. They're ludicrous bets, as McGregor finishing Mayweather under a minute has a current line of +2500 and +800 if he beats Mayweather inside four rounds.
Time is running out to place your bets on this fight, and you don't want to miss out on the possibility of making a fortune from one bold bet.