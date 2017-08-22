Mayweather vs. McGregor Prop Bets: Examining Early-Week Odds and Lines

John Locher/Associated Press

In just a matter of days, the world will be watching Floyd Mayweather Jr. take on Conor McGregor in a historic fight that will generate an outrageous amount of money for both fighters—and the lucky ones who threw down some money on bets.

With each passing day, the odds surrounding this fight fluctuate due to the amount of hype and mystery surrounding the bout. Can McGregor really knock out Mayweather? That is, literally, the million dollar question.

It's easy to say that Mayweather will win easily, but to win money on that bet, bettors have to fork up a lot of capital to make a small profit, which is why so many people are putting less money on McGregor for a larger pay day in case McGregor does shock the world.

Below is a quick look at the latest odds surrounding this fight, including some advice you should know ahead of time before risking your hard-earned money.

Note: All odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Odds

Opening line: Mayweather (-2250, bet $2,250 to win $100) vs. McGregor (+950, bet $100 to win $950)

As of August 18: Mayweather (-400) vs. McGregor (+300)

Method of Victory

McGregor by knockout or disqualification: +325

McGregor by decision: +1600

Draw: +3300

Mayweather by knockout or DQ: -150

Mayweather by decision: +275

Prop Bets

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Will McGregor walk out doing the Billionaire strut?

Yes: -270

No: +200

What are the chances McGregor throws an illegal kick or elbow during the fight?

McGregor throws a kick: +650

McGregor doesn't throw a kick: -1800

McGregor lands an elbow: +800

McGregor doesn't land an elbow: -1600

Will McGregor stop Mayweather in the first four rounds like he predicted?

Yes: +800

No: -1400

Will either fighter win within the first 60 seconds?

Floyd Mayweather wins within first 60 seconds +2000

Conor McGregor wins within first 60 seconds +2500

No Fighter wins within first 60 seconds -50000

Will Nate Diaz walk out with Mayweather?

Yes +115

No -160

Intriguing Prop Bets

There are so many to choose from, but the most interesting prop bets focus on early stoppages in the fight. After all, who doesn't want to see a knockout?

McGregor predicted on the first leg of the media world tour in Los Angeles that he would knock Mayweather out within four rounds. But once the Nevada State Athletic Commission changed the glove-size requirement from 10 oz. to 8 oz., McGregor switched things up and said that Mayweather will be finished within two rounds.

That's quite the statement—and the bet—to make if you're on Team McGregor, but they call him Mystic Mac for a reason.

But another member of McGregor's camp is also known for making incredibly accurate predictions when it comes to McGregor's fights, and that's head coach John Kavanagh.

Kavanagh told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour on Monday that with the 8 oz. gloves, his pupil will knock him out in six rounds. However, if Mayweather comes forward and engages like he said he would, Kavanagh boldly stated that McGregor would knock out Mayweather inside 60 seconds.

Yes, you read that right: One minute.

If you have complete faith in McGregor and his coach in this fight, those are the bets to make. They're ludicrous bets, as McGregor finishing Mayweather under a minute has a current line of +2500 and +800 if he beats Mayweather inside four rounds.

Time is running out to place your bets on this fight, and you don't want to miss out on the possibility of making a fortune from one bold bet.