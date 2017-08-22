NFL Preseason Schedule 2017: Dates and Ticket Info for Week 3 Slate

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

It's regular-season dress rehearsal week, also known as the third preseason game for NFL teams. In most cases, the projected starters will take the majority of the snaps in preparation for September.

Teams with uncertainties at quarterback will soon decide who will lead their offenses. In a press conference on Monday, Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph named Trevor Siemian the starter over Paxton Lynch.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, signal-caller Brock Osweiler has earned respect in the Cleveland Browns locker room, which may help him secure the starting position despite his uninspiring play under center:

Practices leading up to Week 3 of the preseason and corresponding games will likely decide the remaining camp battles between competing passers. There's an exhibition contest in Dallas that deserves attention due to off-field transgressions, which may potentially lead to early lineup changes.

Where should you focus your attention among the Week 3 preseason games? Here are date and time details for each contest with some intriguing storylines. You can also purchase game-day tickets on StubHub.

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, August 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET

New York Jets at New York Giants, Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, Saturday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, August 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, Sunday, August 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Uncertainty on Display

Initially, most expected Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles to go into the 2017 season as the unquestioned starter, but his lackluster preseason performances have changed the course.

Head coach Doug Marrone has opened a competition between Bortles and Chad Henne. Florida Times-Union reporter Ryan O'Halloran noted the two signal-callers split reps with the starters on Sunday.

"A Jaguars player said the practice snaps were split 'dead even' between Henne and Bortles," O'Halloran wrote.

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

In the second preseason game, neither Bortles nor Henne looked impressive—partially due to dropped passes. Nonetheless, second-year quarterback Brandon Allen entered the game and moved the ball efficiently in the second half. He picked apart lesser competition, but it's a welcome sign to see with a struggling offense.

Consider Allen a long shot to win the starting job, but O'Halloran says it's not impossible based on what we've seen with Henne taking first-team snaps.

"It is unlikely because this regime is all about winning in Week 1 and throwing Allen (no regular-season snaps) at J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney would not be the best course. But stranger things have happened, like Marrone's anticipated quarterback shuffle to Chad Henne."

It's quite possible Henne may win the starting job against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. However, dueling poor performances in Week 3 may open an opportunity for Allen to impress in the preseason finale when the backups play through four quarters.

Dak and Dez Test Chemistry Against Oakland Raiders Defense

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Running back Ezekiel Elliott will appeal his six-game suspension, which may allow him to play while the appeal process runs its course. Regardless, the Dallas Cowboys should plan on starting the season without their star tailback.

Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris have handled a decent workload over the past two exhibition games despite their veteran statuses. The duo would likely split the load for any duration without Elliott on the field in the regular season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott would have to find a way to put the ball in another playmaker's hands. With his first preseason pass, he threw a strike to wide receiver Dez Bryant who broke loose for a 23-yard gain on a reception:

Prescott will have a prime opportunity to pick apart the Oakland Raiders defense due to their recent struggles. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken, cornerback Sean Smith struggled during training camp.

Now, he's got to fight an assault charge stemming from a July 4 incident, per TMZ Sports. T.J. Carrie has replaced the ninth-year cornerback with the starters on the perimeter but struggled with Los Angeles Rams rookie wideout Cooper Kupp on Saturday.

Can the Cowboys offense utilize wide receiver Dez Bryant as the focal point in the offense until Elliott returns? Will the Raiders secondary continue to falter through the preseason?

Tom Savage vs. Deshaun Watson in Dress Rehearsal Game

Among the quarterbacks selected in the first round, Deshaun Watson walked into the best-case scenario for a rookie attempting to start in his first year.

Tom Savage didn't establish himself as the lead signal-caller during his short stint as a starter, but he's leading the competition over the Clemson product, per Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM in Denver:

For those watching Houston Texans preseason games, Savage put together a satisfactory performance against the New England Patriots on Saturday:

Nonetheless, Savage hasn't thoroughly outplayed Watson in exhibition play. The rookie needs to show more pocket presence to take the starting job. He's rushed for two scores but hasn't thrown a touchdown pass against mostly second-stringers in two outings.

While the competition remains open, Watson's performance against the New Orleans Saints may be his final audition to start the season under center.