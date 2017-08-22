FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Paul Pogba, Christian Pulisic Predicted for TOTW 49

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Order has been restored for the football masses after the rest of Europe's major leagues followed England's lead and got their seasons underway over the weekend, much to the pleasure of FIFA 17 players.

The Ultimate Team aficionados out there will know this means the arrival of a new batch of in-form updates this Wednesday, with Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso among the front-runners.

Pogba got on the scoresheet for the second time in as many matches when United defeated Swansea City 4-0, while Marcos Alonso pinched Chelsea's first win of the season by scoring twice in the Blues' 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, Adrien Rabiot was among the impressive performers for Paris Saint-Germain as they continued their season with a 6-2 drubbing of Toulouse, and Christian Pulisic dazzled in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 defeat of Wolfsburg.

Read on for a breakdown of predictions as to who we'll see feature in Team of the Week 49.



Starting XI

Position: GK. Keylor Navas, Real Madrid, Costa Rica. Predicted Rating: 87

Position: LWB. Marcos Alonso, Chelsea, Spain. Predicted Rating: 87

Position: RB. Nico Elvedi, Borussia Monchengladbach, Switzerland. Predicted Rating: 81

Position: LB. Aleksandar Kolarov, AS Roma, Serbia. Predicted Rating: 83

Position: CM. Paul Pogba, Manchester United, France. Predicted Rating: 93

Position: CM. Adrien Rabiot, Paris Saint-Germain, France. Predicted Rating: 83

Position: CAM. Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund, United States. Predicted Rating: 84

Position: LM. Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan, Croatia. Predicted Rating: 89

Position: RW. Suso, AC Milan, Spain. Predicted Rating: 85

Position: ST. Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan, Argentina. Predicted Rating: 90

Position: ST. Jonas, Benfica, Brazil. Predicted Rating: 89

Substitutes

Position: GK. Jack Butland, Stoke City, England. Predicted Rating: 84

Position: CB. Damien da Silva, Caen, France. Predicted Rating: 82

Position: RB. Graham Zusi, Sporting Kansas City, United States. Predicted Rating: 74

Position: RM. Malcom, Bordeaux, Brazil. Predicted Rating: 81

Position: CAM. Manuel Fernandes, Lokomotiv Moscow, Portugal. Predicted Rating: 86

Position: ST. Vincent Aboubakar, Porto, Cameroon. Predicted Rating: 87

Position: ST. Victor Ibarbo, Sagan Tosu, Colombia. Predicted Rating: 81

Reserves

Position: GK. Lee Nicholls, MK Dons, England. Predicted Rating: 71

Position: LB. Lee Brown, Bristol Rovers, England. Predicted Rating: 72

Position: CM. Jake Forster-Caskey, Charlton Athletic, England. Predicted Rating: 71

Position: RM. Mathew Leckie, Hertha Berlin, Australia. Predicted Rating: 74

Position: ST. Cristhian Stuani, Girona, Uruguay. Predicted Rating: 74

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

If last season is to be interpreted as a period of settling in for Pogba following his move back to England from Juventus, then 2017-18 already looks as though it will be the season his production rate shoots through the roof.

For the second game in succession, the French midfielder played with the wide-eyed freedom that he became so adored for in Turin, and Statman Dave took note of his big impact in attack:

It's been well documented how Nemanja Matic's arrival from Chelsea this summer has the potential to allow Pogba to roam unencumbered without leaving his side vulnerable on the break, which appears spot on thus far.

The France phenomenon was creative and unselfish but also daring when it mattered, best summed up with a neatly chipped finish from close range, and team-mate Anthony Martial is predicting big accolades for his countryman:

While Pogba will have harder tests to overcome than Swansea City, his star showing at the Liberty Stadium is a sign of the imperious performances to come from United's midfield marvel.

Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund

The American showed rare poise to aim across goal and scythe home a Bundesliga season opener in Dortmund's trip to Wolfsburg on Saturday, and German football writer Stefan Bienkowski hailed Pulisic's maturity:

Football writer Lars Pollmann also joked about the level of expectations placed upon Pulisic this season, having exploded onto the European scene in his debut senior season:

In the absence of suspended Ousmane Dembele, Pulisic operated with aplomb off the right wing, just one of the areas in which Ultimate Team players can expect to see the versatile creator court an in-form boost this term.

The winger is likely to see both his base dribbling and shooting stats increased as a result, and Bundesliga players may soon have a new version of the wide man to pursue.

Adrien Rabiot, Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar would have undoubtedly taken his place in the TOTW 40 lineup were it not for the fact back-to-back selections aren't seen in Ultimate Team, leaving room for one of his PSG peers to step up in his place.

After Max Gradel netted an early opener for Toulouse, it wasn't long before Rabiot & Co. found their stride and proceeded to exact revenge over their guests, as told by ex-Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Don Hutchison:

Rabiot was a big part of that and gave PSG their first lead of the match thanks to his drive from midfield followed by a rasping shot from range.

Blaise Matuidi's move to Juventus could open room for Rabiot to star more heavily in the Parisian outfit's engine room this season, and Saturday's scoring display puts him in the frame for a Team of the Week appearance.