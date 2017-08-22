Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn Nude Photo Leak Triggers Response from Vonn Spokesman

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Skier Lindsey Vonn is prepared to take legal action after intimate photos of her and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods were hacked and leaked.

"It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos," Vonn's spokesman said, per Elizabeth Leonard of People. "Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests."

The statement comes after TMZ Sports reported Woods and his attorney, Michael Holtz, threatened to sue the website Celeb Jihad if it doesn't remove the published the photos.

The leaking of the photos was yet another unfortunate headline for Woods.

He hasn't appeared in a PGA event since January's Farmers Insurance Open and underwent back surgery in April as health problems continue to derail his illustrious career. What's more, ESPN.com reported a toxicology report indicated he had five drugs in his system when he was arrested in May on suspicion of driving under the influence.

As for Vonn, she is training for the 2018 Olympics, which are set to take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.