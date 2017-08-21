Hue Jackson Says He Hopes to Name Browns Starting QB by Wednesday

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson still didn't name a regular-season starting quarterback after his team's 10-6 victory over the New York Giants in Monday's preseason game, but he is ready to finish the process.

"I want to put this thing to bed and move forward," he said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cabot noted Jackson is hoping to have a decision by Wednesday.

While the race is presumably between veteran Brock Osweiler, rookie DeShone Kizer and second-year player Cody Kessler, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com appeared on NFL Network Monday before the contest and said a number of veteran players told Jackson their pick was Osweiler.

However, Ben Axelrod of WKYC in Cleveland added a different perspective following Cleveland's second preseason contest of the year:

Osweiler has the experience advantage, but he is also coming off a disappointing season with the Houston Texans where he threw 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has done little to separate himself in the race during the preseason with zero touchdown passes, and he threw an interception in Monday's game while going 6-of-8 for just 25 yards.

None of the quarterbacks threw for a score against New York, but the Browns' lone touchdown came on a run from the mobile Kizer.

The Notre Dame product also impressed in Cleveland's 20-14 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, finishing 11-of-18 for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Whichever quarterback wins the job will be thrown into the fire immediately considering the Browns open their season against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.