Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman Announced for WWE No Mercy 2017

    Get ready to watch Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman square off again.

    On Monday, the WWE announced Lesnar and Strowman will face each other at WWE No Mercy 2017 on Sept. 24 as Lesnar looks to defend his universal title.

    The announcement means Strowman will have another shot at Lesnar, who won a Fatal 4-Way match during Sunday's SummerSlam to retain his Universal Championship.

    WWE shared some of the highlights from Sunday's showdown when Strowman turned heads by "manhandling" Lesnar and sending him into the announce table:

    While Lesnar ultimately returned and notched the win, Strowman's display of strength while easily lifting the former UFC fighter was notable. Look for similar efforts from the two when they face off at No Mercy as the headline event.

    The upcoming pay-per-view took center stage during Monday's Raw when Paul Heyman and Lesnar were bragging about his SummerSlam victory before Strowman came out and once again used that physicality—this time to powerslam Lesnar multiple times.

    The encounter set the stage for what is sure to be a memorable match.

