Gilas Pilipinas vs. Malaysia: Time, Live Stream for 2017 Southeast Asian Games

Gilas Pilipinas seems to have hit full stride at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games ahead of Wednesday's clash with host Malaysia.

After an opening scare against Thailand, Gilas Pilipinas rolled past Myanmar in explosive fashion, showing the backcourt shooting and rebounding prowess on the boards expected of a contender with its eyes on a podium spot.

The hosts also started with a win before a slight stumble, setting up a war-of-wills before what is sure to be a packed MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as one of this year's running storylines has been the host's desire to ruin the Gilas Pilipinas run of dominance.

Here's a look at the viewing info for the showdown.

Time and Live-Stream Information

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 6 p.m. local time

Location: MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Live Stream: LiveBasketball.TV

Gilas Pilipinas knew it had a tough task on its hands entering Kuala Lumpur with an encounter against Thailand, a team with podium aspirations of its own.

Concerns were only heightened for the cadet team's chances this week after Gilas Pilipinas made an unexpected early exit from the FIBA Asia Cup at the hands of South Korea despite entering the tournament there looking like the favorite.

With Christian Standhardinger coming over early to help, though, Gilas Pilipinas moved past Thailand in 81-74 behind 15 points and 10 boards from the early arrival. The side flashed concerns like only hitting 6-of-30 attempts from long range, but the quality of competition played a part as the side got its feet under it.

Tuesday, Gilas Pilipinas didn't look rusty in any sense of the word, blowing past Myanmar 129-34. Standhardinger and Co. jumped out to a 33-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, an expected result considering they won by 107 points the last time the two sides met.

As for the hosts, Malaysia moved past Myanmar in the tournament's opener, 95-42. But a .500 fate awaited after Malaysia couldn't turn the momentum gained there into a win against a redemption-seeking Thailand side, going down 90-75.

Wednesday, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Jong Uichico will once again look to have size like Standhardinger control the paint while unleashing talented scorers like the up-and-coming Kobe Paras—who dropped 20 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and four blocks on Myanmar. A depth piece like Raymar Jose scored 22 in the rout as well, giving Malaysia a tall task over the course of Wednesday's full contest.

At the least, Wednesday will prove interesting because it is arguably the most anticipated game of the tournament. A huge crowd in favor of Gilas Pilipinas turned out when the team clashed with Myanmar. This will undoubtedly happen again, though the hosts will bring along plenty of support.

The encounter marks the end of group play for Gilas Pilipinas, with Uichico's side hoping to avoid another gaffe ahead of knockout rounds.

