John Cena, Roman Reigns' Best Post SummerSlam Booking Options on WWE Raw

On Monday's episode of Raw, John Cena and Roman Reigns came face-to-face after weeks of talking trash on Twitter, teasing one of the biggest matchups in the current WWE landscape.

After SummerSlam, Reigns and Cena were looking for a new direction and getting involved in a storyline together was perfect for both Superstars.

With Cena exercising his free-agent status to appear on Raw, there is nothing holding WWE Creative back from putting two of the top merchandise-selling wrestlers into a long-term program.

Here are the best booking options for Cena and Reigns following a wild SummerSlam.

Subtle Teases Before Survivor Series Payoff

There is no question that Cena and Reigns will eventually step into the ring against each other, but the dilemma for the WWE Universe is deciding when the bout should take place. Despite living in a "fast-food" world, the company should make fans wait before giving away the matchup.

Adding The Miz and Samoa Joe to the equation Monday not only forced Cena and Reigns to team up in the short term, it also provided WWE Creative an outlet for keeping the two Superstars apart for at least the next month.

Cena can withstand the challenge of Samoa Joe while Reigns buries The Miz, and then when both programs are completed, the company's top faces can come toe-to-toe and begin the build to their eventual match.

At No Mercy in September, Cena and Reigns should have their own battles to fight, but WWE must continually tease the eventual breakdown of the forced partnership every week until the two men finally turn on each other.

Ultimately, the teases and storyline would culminate in a bout at Survivor Series that the company could build the card around. Cena and Reigns may not get positive reactions from the WWE Universe, but their matchup would entice casual fans into watching and generate a reaction from everyone in attendance.

Cena and Reigns Get Heated Right Away

The interaction between Cena and Reigns on Monday was tense, but it didn't get too heated before The Miz and Samoa Joe came out to interject themselves.

As soon as the challengers are out of the way, though, it's time for Cena and Reigns to focus on each other heading into No Mercy on September 24.

WWE will be looking to build a stellar card for a PPV taking place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adding a battle between Cena and Reigns to a show that will also include Braun Strowman challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship would ensure one of the biggest brand-exclusive events imaginable.

Regardless of the outcome of the No Mercy matchup, the feud could continue into the October 22 Raw exclusive PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, where the two men would have their rematch.

After the score is evened in the series, the rubber match would then take place from Houston during the 2017 edition of Survivor Series.

With a storyline involving two of the biggest names in wrestling today fighting against each other through November, Cena and Reigns would have to be the cornerstone of Raw booking each week for the next three months.

While the WWE Universe may not be happy, Vince McMahon and company would be thrilled.

