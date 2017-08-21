    Big Cass Suffers Knee Injury During Match vs. Enzo Amore on WWE Raw

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    Enzo Amore earned a win by default over Big Cass Monday night after a knee injury took Cass out of the match.

    The WWE account showed the result of the destruction during the Brooklyn Street Fight on Raw:

    WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson provided the following statement to WWE.com: "It's hard to tell what the extent of the injury is, but we're going to send him to get an MRI tomorrow and figure that out." 

    Going for a big boot near the rope, Big Cass ended up flipping onto the ground and hitting himself hard on the ground. His knee appeared to give out later in the competition.

    Monday's matchup was set up by the events from SummerSlam Sunday night.

    Enzo Amore was placed in a cage during the bout between Big Cass and the Big Show. While Amore eventually broke out, Big Cass knocked out his former tag team partner before finishing off his real opponent for the pay-per-view win.

    A day later, Enzo made the challenge for a street fight:

    Unfortunately, the score wasn't exactly settled with one of the fighters going down with an injury. Considering how big the win over the Big Show could have been for the 31-year-old's career, Big Cass better hope the issue doesn't keep him out for too long.

