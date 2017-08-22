Fantasy Football 2017: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

Joe Skipper/Getty Images

Last year, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints combined to score 147 points in their two regular-season matchups. Typically, when these two teams get together, it results in offensive fireworks given the proficiency of the personnel coupled with the offense-friendly domes both teams call home.

This year, the Falcons and Saints play each other twice in December, once in Week 14 and a second time in Week 16. Fantasy players need to take note of this, as having Atlanta or New Orleans players on their rosters could be a huge boost come playoff time.

Obviously, one needs to do well in the regular season before making the fantasy playoffs, but drafting with an eye on December as opposed to September or October could prove fruitful in the end.

Here's a look at some fresh positional rankings, alongside some notes on players who have fantasy-friendly matchups in December.

Quarterback

1. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay)

2. Tom Brady (New England)

3. Cam Newton (Carolina)

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans)

5. Matt Ryan (Atlanta)

6. Derek Carr (Oakland)

7. Kirk Cousins (Washington)

8. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee)

9. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia)

10. Russell Wilson (Seattle)

11. Andrew Luck (Indianapolis)

12. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh)

13. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay)

In four games against the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 12 touchdowns without an interception.

His lowest completion rate in any of those games was 66.7 percent, when he went "just" 20-of-30 with two touchdowns as running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman carried the load in a 45-32 Falcons win.

The Falcons matchups with the Saints in Weeks 14 and 16 look great for fantasy production, as does Atlanta's game with Tampa Bay in Week 15. Ryan should be putting up big numbers once again.

Running Back

1A. David Johnson (Arizona)

1B. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh)

3. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo)

4. Jordan Howard (Chicago)

5. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta)

6. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina)

7. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville)

8. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee)

9. Lamar Miller (Houston)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers)

11. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams)

12. Jay Ajayi (Miami)

13. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota)

14. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas)

15. Mike Gillislee (New England)

16. Bilal Powell (New York Jets)

17. Frank Gore (Indianapolis)

18. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati)

19. Isaiah Crowell (Cleveland)

20. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay)

21. Thomas Rawls (Seattle)

22. Marshawn Lynch (Oakland)

23. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco)

24. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City)

25. Ameer Abdullah (Detroit)

No one is looking at the Chicago Bears offense thinking that it's a fantasy gold mine this year, but running back Jordan Howard could be very valuable in December.

Although the Bears aren't projected to have a good season, Howard should carry the load on offense and have a productive year. Last season, he managed 1,611 yards from scrimmage to go along with seven touchdowns. Howard also gained 100 or more rushing yards seven times.

During December, Howard is set to face the Cleveland Browns (second-worst rush defense in 2016) at home in Week 16. If you have Howard on your roster and you're lucky enough to stay alive in the fantasy playoffs, then he may carry your team to a title. Howard also has decent matchups against Cincinnati and Detroit leading into the Browns game.

Wide Receiver

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh)

2. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta)

4. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay)

5. Michael Thomas (New Orleans)

6. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay)

7. A.J. Green (Cincinnati)

8. Terrelle Pryor (Washington)

9. Amari Cooper (Oakland)

10. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis)

11. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston)

12. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia)

13. Allen Robinson (Jacksonville)

14. Doug Baldwin (Seattle)

15. Demaryius Thomas (Denver)

16. Davante Adams (Green Bay)

17. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver)

18. Cameron Meredith (Chicago)

19. Dez Bryant (Dallas)

20. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota)

21. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)

22. Donte Moncrief (Indianapolis)

23. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona)

24. Kenny Britt (Cleveland)

25. Randall Cobb (Green Bay)

26. Tyrell Williams (Los Angeles Chargers)

27. Corey Davis (Tennessee)

28. Brandin Cooks (New England)

29. Jamison Crowder (Washington)

30. DeVante Parker (Miami)

31. Michael Crabtree (Oakland)

32. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee)

33. Jeremy Maclin (Baltimore)

34. Sammy Watkins (Los Angeles Rams)

35. Sterling Shepard (New York Giants)

36. Zay Jones (Buffalo)

37. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City)

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas might be considered one of the top three wide receivers in the league when this season is over. Last year, Thomas finished with 92 catches for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He did so well that the Saints felt comfortable enough to trade away former No. 1 wideout Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots.

Now Thomas is the man in New Orleans, and he could be primed for a big year. Aside from the aforementioned Falcons matchups, Thomas also gets to face the New York Jets at home in Week 15.

Tight End

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City)

3. Greg Olsen (Carolina)

4. Jordan Reed (Washington)

5. Jimmy Graham (Seattle)

6. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia)

7. Martellus Bennett (Green Bay)

8. Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati)

9. Delanie Walker (Tennessee)

10. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota)

11. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis)

12. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers)

13. Jared Cook (Oakland)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has to split time with teammate Antonio Gates at his position, but he is too good to keep off the field. Henry found the end zone eight times during his rookie year in 2016 and is poised for another good output this season.

He has a mostly favorable schedule in December. Home dates with Washington and the New York Jets in Weeks 14 and 16 are not intimidating, although a tough matchup looms at Kansas City on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. Still, Henry should receive a good amount of targets during this stretch.

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore)

2. Stephen Gostkowski (New England)

3. Matt Bryant (Atlanta)

4. Dan Bailey (Dallas)

5. Mason Crosby (Green Bay)

6. Matt Prater (Detroit)

7. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh)

8. Steven Hauschka (Buffalo)

9. Brandon McManus (Denver)

10. Caleb Sturgis (Philadelphia)

11. Nick Novak (Houston)

12. Adam Vinatieri (Indianapolis)

13. Cairo Santos (Kansas City)

When winter weather starts rolling in, it's a good idea to depend on kickers who are shielded from the elements, so those who play in domes or in warmer climates should be most productive. For example, Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant will either be in a dome or Tampa Bay from Weeks 14 through 16.

Of course, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski seem exempt from any weather issues and are able to play in tough elements with ease.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. Carolina

4. Minnesota

5. Houston

6. Seattle

7. Arizona

8. New England

9. New York Giants

10. Pittsburgh

11. Tennessee

12. Philadelphia

13. Baltimore

If you're in a league where the playoffs stretch to Week 17, then strongly consider rostering the Tennessee Titans defense, as it will face three of the worst offenses in football in the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars to end the regular season.

The Titans face superstar running back David Johnson and the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 14, which isn't an ideal matchup, but the potential for monster weeks from the Tennessee defense in the latter half of December is enticing. The Titans defense could be a steal in the last round or two of the draft.

Team Names

1. Hilton Rewards (Sporting News)

2. More Than A. Thielen (Sporting News)

3. Bilal the Way Up (Sporting News)

4. Deshaun of the Dead (Athlon Sports)

5. Le'Veon on a Prayer (Athlon Sports)

6. Highway to Bell (Athlon Sports)

7. Abdullah Oblongata (Athlon Sports)

8. Little Red Fournette (USA Today)

9. Hooked on a Thielen (USA Today)

10. Doyle Rules (USA Today)

As a bonus, here's a look at some of the best (clean) possible team names out there. Fantasy sleeper and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen should be rostered based on his ability to give your team a good name alone.