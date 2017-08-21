    Jaguars' Dante Fowler Faces 3 Misdemeanor Charges Stemming from July Arrest

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    FILE- In this July 28, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., arrives at practice during NFL football training camp in Jacksonville, Fla. Fowler is determined to alter his image and change his reputation. Fowler was arrested twice in 17 months, including once in July. “From now on, when people say my name, I want them to talk about a soft-hearted, good guy,” he said. “A teddy bear off the field but a monster on the field. I don’t need to be doing the monstrous stuff off the field.” (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been officially charged with battery, criminal mischief and petty theft stemming from his July arrest, according to Chris Parenteau of News 4 Jacksonville.

    His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 11, where he will enter a plea for the three misdemeanor charges.

    Fowler was allegedly seen punching a man who complained about his driving before throwing his groceries in a nearby lake.

    He was originally arrested on two charges of simple battery and mischief on July 18. He was brought to jail in St. Petersburg, Florida, before being released a few hours later on a $650 bond.

    Fowler was also arrested in March 2016 on charges of assault and resisting arrest.

    While the 23-year-old was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft, he hasn't produced much on the field for the Jaguars. He missed the entire 2015 season due to a knee injury and had an inconsistent year in 2016, finishing with four sacks in 16 games.

    Although the off-field problems are a concern, the team has not announced any discipline for Fowler.

    "We handle things internally. You guys know as much information as I do. We're disappointed as an organization," head coach Doug Marrone said, per Parenteau. "When we get all the information, we'll make a decision on Fowler as far as discipline."

    It appears all the information won't be known until at least after the season begins.

