Jaguars' Dante Fowler Faces 3 Misdemeanor Charges Stemming from July Arrest

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been officially charged with battery, criminal mischief and petty theft stemming from his July arrest, according to Chris Parenteau of News 4 Jacksonville.



His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 11, where he will enter a plea for the three misdemeanor charges.

Fowler was allegedly seen punching a man who complained about his driving before throwing his groceries in a nearby lake.

He was originally arrested on two charges of simple battery and mischief on July 18. He was brought to jail in St. Petersburg, Florida, before being released a few hours later on a $650 bond.

Fowler was also arrested in March 2016 on charges of assault and resisting arrest.

While the 23-year-old was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft, he hasn't produced much on the field for the Jaguars. He missed the entire 2015 season due to a knee injury and had an inconsistent year in 2016, finishing with four sacks in 16 games.

Although the off-field problems are a concern, the team has not announced any discipline for Fowler.

"We handle things internally. You guys know as much information as I do. We're disappointed as an organization," head coach Doug Marrone said, per Parenteau. "When we get all the information, we'll make a decision on Fowler as far as discipline."

It appears all the information won't be known until at least after the season begins.