Rocky Marciano Jr. Explains Why Floyd Mayweather Doesn't Deserve to Break Record

John Locher/Associated Press

Rocky Marciano Jr. does not believe Floyd Mayweather should have the opportunity to break his father's unbeaten record of 49-0 in what he described as an "exhibition match" against Conor McGregor on Saturday night.

"No matter what happens, I don’t think it should go towards Mayweather’s professional career (record), win or lose," he told Josh Peter of USA Today.

Marciano finished his career at 49-0, the same record that Mayweather will bring into his upcoming fight against McGregor.

From a sentimental standpoint, Marciano Jr. perhaps has a point. Boxing purists may find a distinct lack of poetic justice in Mayweather breaking such an esteemed record against a fighter who has never boxed professionally in his life.

And boxing purists may also find a certain symbolism in regards to the state of the sport if such a record is broken in a fight that has generated an unprecedented amount of hype and controversy and one that, when all is said and done, likely will generate an unprecedented amount of money as well.

But practically speaking, Mayweather vs. McGregor is a sanctioned boxing match, which means it will go into the books as either a win or loss for Mayweather. The odds heavily suggest it will be the former.

Regardless of the result, Marciano Jr. maintained that his father's record—achieved in the heavyweight division—remains more impressive than the one Mayweather may shortly set.

"Heavyweights, most of them, hold the highest knockout percentage for a reason," he told Peter. "They’re bigger, they’re stronger and one punch can take a heavyweight out. So it’s a lot more difficult to stay undefeated than it is for someone in the lower weight class, where it can be more of a type of match where you’re just outpointing your opponent."

Again, Marciano's conclusion is up for debate. What isn't, however, is his distinct lack of interest in Saturday's fight.

"It’s not a fight that I’m interested in," he said. "I see the interest in it, but I don’t think it’ll be an interesting fight."