Nikki Bella Reportedly to Join Dancing with the Stars Cast for Season 25

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

WWE fans will reportedly have someone to cheer for in the next season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars.

On Monday, Desiree Murphy of ET Online cited a source who said WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will compete on the show. Natalie Stone of People also reported the news and noted Bella stars on E!'s Total Divas alongside her sister, Brie, in addition to her wrestling.

Bella is also engaged to actor and wrestler John Cena.

Tierney Bricker of E! News noted Bella said, "I think so," when previously asked if she would join a reality show such as Dancing With the Stars. "I think it'd always be fun to dance, and we love being in front of the cameras!"

Bella will be far from the first professional athlete to grace the dance floor on the show.

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings won the title during season 24 and outlasted former MLB catcher David Ross—who placed second. Elsewhere, former NFL players Hines Ward, Emmitt Smith and Donald Driver all captured Dancing With the Stars titles, while Jerry Rice finished in second place when he was on the show.