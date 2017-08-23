Dallas Cowboys Preseason Week 3 Matchup Preview

0 of 6

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Typically, the third week of the preseason is regarded as the dress rehearsal game. Usually, the starters play the entire first half and possibly even into the third quarter to prepare for the opening game of the season. Unlike the other preseason games, this contest commonly has some game-planning to it and even some film study on their opponent.

This week, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Oakland Raiders in one of the more exciting match-ups of the weekend. Both the Cowboys and the Raiders were playoff teams in 2016 and both have Super Bowl aspirations this season as well. Together, they should create one of the more interesting preseason games so far.

For the Cowboys, the Raiders will give them a good test on both offense and defense. The Raiders have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, combined with a great young quarterback and talented receivers. On defense, they have one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL with Khalil Mack and should be able to provide a decent preview of what Dallas could see on opening night against the Giants.

Without further ado, here is your preseason week three preview for the Raiders-Cowboys match-up.