Dallas Cowboys Preseason Week 3 Matchup Preview
Typically, the third week of the preseason is regarded as the dress rehearsal game. Usually, the starters play the entire first half and possibly even into the third quarter to prepare for the opening game of the season. Unlike the other preseason games, this contest commonly has some game-planning to it and even some film study on their opponent.
This week, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Oakland Raiders in one of the more exciting match-ups of the weekend. Both the Cowboys and the Raiders were playoff teams in 2016 and both have Super Bowl aspirations this season as well. Together, they should create one of the more interesting preseason games so far.
For the Cowboys, the Raiders will give them a good test on both offense and defense. The Raiders have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, combined with a great young quarterback and talented receivers. On defense, they have one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL with Khalil Mack and should be able to provide a decent preview of what Dallas could see on opening night against the Giants.
Without further ado, here is your preseason week three preview for the Raiders-Cowboys match-up.
Who Starts at Left Guard?
One of the biggest positional battles of the offseason for the Cowboys was at the left guard position. After the team tried out numerous players at the spot, the two players that are left competing for the job are Chaz Green and Jonathan Cooper.
Last week, Cooper got the start despite Green being active for the game. Cooper played very well, grading out as Pro Football Focus' second highest ranked guard of the week. He also graded out as the top performer in the game against the Colts, among all players. But despite his dominant performance, Green has still seen first-team snaps in practice and rotated with Cooper on occasion.
Late in Tuesday's practice, Green limped off the field with an apparent leg injury. Later on, it was revealed that it was just a cramp. However, Green's inability to stay on the field is the primary reason as to why he hasn't won this job already as he's clearly the more talented player of the two.
As mentioned before, this is the team's dress rehearsal game, so pay close attention to who starts the game at left guard. Dallas will likely make a decision soon as to who will fill the void left by Ronald Leary and Saturday night should give us a pretty good guess as to who will start there in Week 1 against the Giants.
How Many of the Injured Players Play?
One of the biggest storylines out of Cowboys' camp so far is the number of injuries on the roster. Third and fourth round picks Jourdan Lewis and Ryan Switzer have both missed the team's first three preseason games and neither took part in the team's padded practice on Monday. It's unlikely that neither will make their first appearance this week as well.
The star of the first two preseason games, Rico Gathers, isn't expected to play this week either. Other players who are questionable to play this week are rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Xavier Woods as well as veterans Cedric Thornton, Sean Lee and Justin Durant.
The good news is that none of the injuries are considered "serious" or "significant" and all should be available at some point early in the season. But the sheer number of starters or potential contributors who likely won't play in the team's dress rehearsal game is concerning. However, look for players such as Xavier Woods, Andy Jones and Cedric Thornton to be available this week after miss the previous game.
La'el Collins vs Khalil Mack
A lot of what we watch for in the preseason is the development of certain players, specifically young guys. It's rare that we actually get to focus on certain match-ups in the preseason, but this is a rare occasion in which there are a few intriguing battles that should happen in a meaningless game in August. The first one I want to highlight is All-Pro Khalil Mack going against both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins.
Mack lines up on both the right and left side, so it's safe to assume that he will see action against both of the Cowboys' talented tackles. While Smith is All-Pro himself, Collins is still adjusting to the position. I expect Smith to be able to hold his own, while Collins could struggle against one of the league's best.
This is an important matchup for Collins because not only will he face talented rushers like Mack this season, he will actually face Mack himself later on in the season. If Collins can hold up reasonably well, it would ease a lot of concern about the right tackle spot heading into the season. This will be one of the match-ups to focus on in the first half.
Can the Cowboys Cover Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree?
The Cowboys open the season against the New York Giants and they have one of the most talented receiving groups on paper with Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard. Luckily for Dallas, they will get a good tune-up on Saturday night when they face Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and the Oakland Raiders.
Despite the likely absences of Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, the Cowboys should be with their entire starting secondary on Saturday night. Nolan Carroll and Orlando Scandrick are likely to be the team's top two cornerbacks with Anthony Brown coming in on nickel situations. However, don't expect either cornerback to travel with a certain receiver as they generally stay on their own sides.
This will be a good test for the team's rebuilt secondary as the Raiders have one of the more dynamic passing games in the NFL. Like the offensive tackle battle against Khalil Mack, I don't expect them to win on every play, but holding their own would be a major boost to their confidence level entering the season. This one will be fun to watch on Saturday night.
Ezekiel Elliott's First Performance
While it hasn't been announced if Ezekiel Elliott will or will not play this week, head coach Jason Garrett said that the team's star running back could play 8-12 snaps like he did last year against Seattle. Last year, Elliott appeared in just one preseason game and that's all he'll likely play again this season.
But for Elliott, playing some snaps could be vital as it's possible that he doesn't take another carry until the end of October when his suspension is over. While no one knows exactly what Elliott and Jerry Jones will do regarding the situation, they do need to prepare for the fact that he could likely miss the first two months of the season.
Elliott doesn't have much to prove on the field on Saturday, as he's already established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. But it will be interesting to watch him on Saturday to see if all of the offseason chatter has taken a toll on him physically or mentally.
Expect to see Elliott some on Saturday night, but the team understands that there is no reason to overwork him in a meaningless preseason game. Not only is Dallas trying to save him for the season, but at just 22 years old, they are trying to save his body for the future as well.
Does Cooper Rush See More Snaps This Week?
After an incredible three-game stretch as the team's third quarterback in the preseason, Cooper Rush worked with the second-team during team drills on Monday. That continued on Tuesday as Rush was the second quarterback during practice.
While it's encouraging to see the rookie quarterback get more snaps in practice, it doesn't necessarily mean that will translate to more snaps during the actual games. However, it does seem like the team is no longer debating whether to "stash" him on the practice squad, as he's likely to be on the final 53-man roster.
If Rush does, in fact, see more reps with the second team in the fourth preseason game, I'll be watching to see how he handles the adjustment in speed. Will the Cowboys put more on his plate? How will he fare when playing with new receivers? Can he handle the jump in talent? These are all critical questions that will be answered this Saturday night against the Raiders.