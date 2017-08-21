    Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn Nude Photo Leak Sparks Legal Action vs. Website

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA reacts during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
    Francois Nel/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods and his lawyer, Marty Singer, reportedly have threatened to sue the website Celeb Jihad if it doesn't remove the graphic selfies of the golfer that appeared on the site, according to TMZ Sports

    Per that report, several celebrities were hacked and had nude pictures appear on the website, including skier Lindsey Vonn, who previously dated Woods. TMZ reported Vonn's phone, which contained the pictures of her and Woods, had been hacked.  

    Woods and Vonn dated for nearly three years before splitting up in 2015.

    The hacked pictures were the latest incident in a rough summer for Woods. In May, he was arrested after being found unconscious in his car on the side of the road. A toxicology report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found traces of Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in his system.

    He pleaded guilty to reckless driving, and as a part of his plea, he entered a diversionary program. Prosecutors agreed to drop the DUI charge against him and wipe his record clean upon completion of the program.

    Back issues have kept Woods out of action for most of the 2017 season. 

