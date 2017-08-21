Steven Matz Reportedly Diagnosed with Nerve Issue, May Need Surgery

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz is likely headed to the disabled list with an arm issue that has apparently been a problem for much of the season.

According to Marc Carig of Newsday, the left-hander has been diagnosed with a nerve issue and may need surgery. He has reportedly been playing through pain all season.

Manager Terry Collins noted Monday the pitcher is likely heading to the DL with Tommy Milone getting Tuesday's start for the Mets, per Steve Gelbs of SNY.

However, Collins added that there aren't any physical problems with the 26-year-old.

"This is not an injury," he said, per Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com. "This is a situation of, he needs to shut it down for a little while. I haven't talked to Sandy about it, so I'm not going to get into the whole medical thing just yet, but if he had to, he could pitch tomorrow. We're going to probably put him on the DL."

A yearlong injury could make some sense to explain Matz's struggles. After posting a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts in 2016, he has just a 2-7 record this season with a 6.08 ERA. He allowed seven runs (six earned) in just 3.1 innings in his last start against the New York Yankees Thursday.

After missing the first two months of the year with an elbow injury, it's clear he never got on track.

Of course, the Mets are also no strangers to injury disputes. Noah Syndergaard went to the DL this year after refusing to get an MRI, while Matt Harvey pitched with a stress injury in his shoulder before going on the DL. Starters Seth Lugo and Zack Wheeler are also out with injuries in an unlucky year for the Mets rotation.

Although the team is far out of the playoff race with 40 games left in the season, the team has to be concerned about the future health of its young pitchers.