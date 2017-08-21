Damarious Randall Calls 'Broke Ass' Bryce Treggs 'Dirty' After Tweet on Fine

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers defensive back Damarious Randall was not feeling any sympathy toward Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs on Monday.

Treggs tweeted, "I made league minimum last year and I just got fined 25K. I'm starting a gofundme to pay it."

Randall then offered a head-turning response on his own Twitter page:

Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly noted Treggs' fine "presumably" came from his hard block, which concussed Randall during the two teams' preseason contest on Aug. 10.

Zangaro pointed out the fine represented nearly 5.5 percent of Treggs' $450,000 salary from the 2016 campaign.

Treggs previously commented on the play before being handed the fine, per Les Bowen of Philly.com: "On that play, I've got a 'force block.' So if there's a defensive back down in the box, that's my man, not the corner. So it kind of looks like a crack [crackback block], but it's not really designed like that, he just didn't see me."

He offered further explanation Monday:

While the receiver missed Philadelphia's 20-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in the team's second preseason game, he tallied seven catches for 91 yards in the game against the Packers.

As for Randall, the 2015 first-round pick appeared in 15 games for the Packers as a rookie and 10 in 2016, notching three interceptions each year.