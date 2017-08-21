Damarious Randall Calls 'Broke Ass' Bryce Treggs 'Dirty' After Tweet on Fine

Damarious Randall Calls 'Broke Ass' Bryce Treggs 'Dirty' After Tweet on FineAugust 21, 2017
Green Bay Packers defensive back Damarious Randall was not feeling any sympathy toward Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs on Monday.
Treggs tweeted, "I made league minimum last year and I just got fined 25K. I'm starting a gofundme to pay it."
Randall then offered a head-turning response on his own Twitter page:
Damarious Randall @RandallTime
Yo broke ass shouldn't play dirty then https://t.co/WPmkTQyHFk2017-8-21 20:08:05
Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly noted Treggs' fine "presumably" came from his hard block, which concussed Randall during the two teams' preseason contest on Aug. 10.
Zangaro pointed out the fine represented nearly 5.5 percent of Treggs' $450,000 salary from the 2016 campaign.
Treggs previously commented on the play before being handed the fine, per Les Bowen of Philly.com: "On that play, I've got a 'force block.' So if there's a defensive back down in the box, that's my man, not the corner. So it kind of looks like a crack [crackback block], but it's not really designed like that, he just didn't see me."
He offered further explanation Monday:
Trigga Jones @BryceTreggs
As an undrafted guy fighting for a roster spot, you're always trying to stand out on film. A lot of y'all don't understand that.2017-8-21 20:59:48
Trigga Jones @BryceTreggs
My assignment was a force block on that play and I was trying to put a physical play on film. Nothing dirty about trying to earn a job.2017-8-21 21:01:53
While the receiver missed Philadelphia's 20-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in the team's second preseason game, he tallied seven catches for 91 yards in the game against the Packers.
As for Randall, the 2015 first-round pick appeared in 15 games for the Packers as a rookie and 10 in 2016, notching three interceptions each year.