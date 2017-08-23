Odds of Each Available MLB Star Being Dealt Before the Waiver Trade Deadline

0 of 8

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's trading season isn't over yet.

Although the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline has come and gone, the August waiver trade period has been humming with activity. Stars such as Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, Neil Walker and Yonder Alonso have already been moved. And teams still have eight days to add players for their postseason pushes.

In honor of those days, ahead are trade odds for eight stars who can still be had.

These players come from teams that have fallen out of contention and are realistically available for other reasons as well. Their trade odds are based on whether they've cleared waivers, what the market for their services is like and roadblocks (i.e. a massive contract and/or a no-trade clause) in the way of a deal.

Going in order from worst odds to best odds, let's get to it.