Gary Payton Supports Kevin Durant, Wouldn't Visit Donald Trump and White House

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant isn't the only basketball player who would turn down a White House invitation from the sitting president.

TMZ Sports asked Hall of Famer Gary Payton if he would go to the White House and what he thought of Durant's comments saying he wouldn't accept Donald Trump's invitation, and the Glove responded in kind saying, "right now, probably I wouldn't."

Payton also said of Durant "that's his choice."

This comes after Durant said, "Nah, I won't do that," when discussing a potential visit to the White House, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "I don't respect who's in office right now."

Durant continued his criticism of Trump, saying, "I don't agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that. That's just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they'll all agree with me."

Durant's suggestion some of the other Golden State Warriors would pass on a Trump invitation was echoed by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Haynes noted the comments from the reigning NBA Finals MVP came after Heather Heyer was killed while protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12. "A car, allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr., plowed into a crowd that was protesting the white nationalists," Haynes wrote. "Over a dozen demonstrators were also injured."

Trump was the target of plenty of criticism when he said, "You got a lot of bad people in the other group too," when discussing the events, per CNN.

Durant wasn't the only NBA star to respond to the president's hesitancy to place the blame on white nationalists. LeBron James reacted on his Twitter page as well:

According to Haynes, Trump's White House has yet to formally invite Durant and the champion Warriors for a customary visit.