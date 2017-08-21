Allen Iverson Picks LeBron James to Win 2017-18 NBA MVP Award

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

The 2017-18 NBA season hasn't even started, but Allen Iverson already made his pick for the Most Valuable Player award.

When asked Sunday during the BIG3 playoffs to give his prediction for next year by Ball Don't Stop, the former NBA star took LeBron James.

"LeBron always at the forefront," Iverson said.

Iverson, who now spends his time as a player-coach for 3's Company in the BIG3 League, noted there were other top competitors for the MVP award. However, it was clear he has a lot of faith in the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

According to Odds Shark, James has just the fourth-best odds to win next year's MVP award, behind Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. A $100 bet would net you $750 if he brings home the honor.

The 32-year-old has won four MVP awards in his career, though he hasn't won since 2013. However, his consistency is nearly unmatched, finishing in the top three in voting for eight straight years from 2008-16. He dropped to fourth last year behind Westbrook, James Harden and Leonard despite setting new career highs in assists and rebounds per game while averaging 26.4 points per game.

While his chances of winning the prestigious award once again could depend on the play of others around the league as well as the future of teammate Kyrie Irving, picking the dominant forward is a pretty safe choice for Iverson.