Biggest Trap Game for Every Top 25 College Football Team in 2017

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

The Trap Game: Oct. 28 at Arizona State

What Could Go Wrong?

As with Clemson on the previous slide, the obvious spot for USC's trap game would be Week 4, right after facing two ranked opponents and right before facing a third. However, even in that scenario—and even in a road game for USC—we cannot in good faith list California as a trap game, considering the Trojans have won 12 straight in this series and this might be the worst team the Golden Bears have had in at least that long.

Rather, the trap USC needs to avoid is the week after the game against Notre Dame. That's because if the Trojans beat the Fighting Irish to improve to either 7-1 or 8-0, that's when the College Football Playoff talk is going to get out of control. During a five-week, season-ending stretch in which every other title contender will face at least one massive challenge, USC finishes out the season with games against Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado and UCLA and a Week 13 bye.

But if the Trojans take their foot off the gas pedal at all, Arizona State has the talent to take advantage. Whether its incumbent Manny Wilkins or Alabama transfer Blake Barnett at QB at this point in the season, he'll have some great weapons to help move the ball down the field. And this defensive front seven is good enough to cause some problems.

Blueprint To Avoid Disaster

Ride Sam Darnold to victory. In the gold and cardinal corner, you have the preseason frontrunner for the Heisman, a QB who threw for at least 200 yards and two TDs in each of the final nine games of last season. And in the gold and burgundy corner, you have a passing defense that ranked dead last in the nation in yards allowed per game before losing several starters. It should not be a fair fight.