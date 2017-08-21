Lio Rush Signs Contract with WWE, Joins Performance Center

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Monday that it has signed top wrestling prospect Lio Rush.

The 22-year-old from Lanham, Maryland, is known as a high flyer and became a popular figure on independent circuits. Now, the top wrestling organization has locked him into a deal.

He joined the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday.

The former high school wrestler has been developing his professional wrestling skills over the past three years, winning the Ring of Honor’s Top Prospect Tournament in 2016.

Even before discussions with WWE, he noted his excitement with the possibility of joining WWE.

"My interest in WWE is again through this roof," Rush said in June, per Bleacher Report's Donald Wood. "I haven’t been contacted by WWE, but the playing field right now with the cruiserweights, and that being somewhat of a main focus, you know, it drives me to become better."

After the exciting cruiserweight matchup between Akira Tozawa and Neville at SummerSlam, the promotion can't get enough of these types of wrestlers to develop in the coming years.