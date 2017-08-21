WWE No Mercy 2017: Full Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam was a night of change, a night of new champions. A series of title wins at Sunday's event will see Sasha Banks, Neville, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins saunter into No Mercy with gold in their hands and targets on their backs.

For Banks, her challenger at the Sept. 24 pay-per-view will be a familiar one. Her rivalry with Alexa Bliss hasn't come to a close just yet.

Neville, meanwhile, will welcome a new cruiserweight to try and take his crown from him. Ambrose and Rollins are poised to enter quite the intriguing battle.

What's in store for The Miz, Brock Lesar and the rest of the Raw roster at No Mercy? A mix of a look at SummerSlam's results and a projection of where current stories are heading answer that question. Read on for a look at No Mercy's card, from a tag team clash flush with star power to a battle of wrecking balls in the main event.