WWE No Mercy 2017: Full Match Card Predictions After SummerSlamAugust 21, 2017
WWE No Mercy 2017: Full Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was a night of change, a night of new champions. A series of title wins at Sunday's event will see Sasha Banks, Neville, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins saunter into No Mercy with gold in their hands and targets on their backs.
For Banks, her challenger at the Sept. 24 pay-per-view will be a familiar one. Her rivalry with Alexa Bliss hasn't come to a close just yet.
Neville, meanwhile, will welcome a new cruiserweight to try and take his crown from him. Ambrose and Rollins are poised to enter quite the intriguing battle.
What's in store for The Miz, Brock Lesar and the rest of the Raw roster at No Mercy? A mix of a look at SummerSlam's results and a projection of where current stories are heading answer that question. Read on for a look at No Mercy's card, from a tag team clash flush with star power to a battle of wrecking balls in the main event.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. The Hardy Boyz (Raw Tag Team Championship)
Rollins and Ambrose's alliance held together long enough for them to knock off Cesaro and Sheamus and win the Raw Tag Team Championship.
They put on one of the night's best matches in the process. Still, it's hard to imagine this feud extending much beyond SummerSlam. Rollins and Ambrose's is a natural way to end that story.
There aren't a ton of viable heel challengers in wait, though. The Revival is out of action thanks to Scott Dawson's arm injury. The Club simply doesn't belong on the same level as the former Shield members.
WWE may have to go with a face-against-face matchup instead.
The Hardy Boyz are in limbo and in need of fresh rival anyway. The brothers are coming off a wasted spot at SummerSlam, taking on The Miztourage in six-man tag action on the PPV's pre-show.
A battle with Rollins and Ambrose would be world's better. It's an idea Matt Hardy is certainly open to.
He tweeted: "The Hardys vs The Shield for the WWE Raw tag team titles? That sounds absolutely ORGASMIC."
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women's Championship)
Banks dethroned Bliss in the Barclays Center, forcing the champ to submit with the Bank Statement.
Much like they did at Great Balls of Fire, the foes clicked against each other. Brian Campbell of CBS Sports was a fan of what he saw from them: "Massive fan of the Banks-Bliss feud. Good mix of intensity and creativity in the match."
There's more of all that to come.
WWE can milk plenty more drama from this rivalry. There's a good amount of animosity to build on. And until Bayley's shoulder heals, Bliss is Bank's best option as a foil.
Little Miss Bliss will demand a chance to reclaim her crown and No Mercy will host this feud's rubber match.
The Miz vs. Jason Jordan (Intercontinental Championship)
SummerSlam offered no Intercontinental Championship match for the first time in years.
WWE instead opted for IC champ The Miz and his crew to take on Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz in a six-man tag team match. That felt like a holdover bout until The Miz and Jordan's eventual title clash.
The story of Jordan being Kurt Angle's son is clearly a precursor to a push for the young star.
Mixing it up with The Miz will be key to that. And these two already have history as The Miz has insulted, ambushed and now after SummerSlam, pinned Jordan. Continuing to escalate their feud leading up to No Mercy is a no-brainer move.
Neville vs. Mustafa Ali (Cruiserweight Championship)
Neville is again The King of the Cruiserweights. He reclaimed the Cruiserweight Championship from Akira Tozawa at SummerSlam.
WWE's handling of this story has been baffling with Tozawa's big moment happening before SummerSlam and his reign lasting only days. That's not a great sign of the company's confidence in Tozawa.
Another babyface is likely to be the one to truly push Neville off the mountaintop.
Mustafa Ali is one of the more exciting performers in the division. He's a natural babyface. And he and Neville have had great matches in the past.
Ali's likely to be next in line for a shot at the king.
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
Both Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe fell short in their quest to win the Universal Championship.
Joe was the least showcased star of the Fatal 4-Way bout. Reigns took the pin that ended the contest. Neither has an obvious direction afterward.
The long, slow climb to Reigns earning another title shot at WrestleMania now begins. The easiest way to kick that off would be to have him clash with Joe, to continue the animosity they have built up en route to SummerSlam.
This could act as a No. 1 Contender's match of sorts with both The Big Dog and The Destroyer looking to charge back into the universal title picture.
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
As much as Finn Balor beating Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam felt like the climax to their feud, WWE rarely has its enemies moves on that quickly. This was their first PPV meeting. At least one more is on the way before Balor seeks another rival.
Wyatt will likely follow his defeat with some creepy mind games of some sort.
And his antics will lead to him and Balor battling in a specialty match of some sort. These two could collide in a cage or do something along the lines of the House of Horrors match.
There's room to explore this narrative even if it hasn't produced the kind of spark WWE would have like.
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
Braun Strowman tore up the ringside area as he tried to destroy Lesnar in SummerSlam's closing bout.
He flipped over a table, flung a chair and provided much of the night's biggest moment. Strowman was the star of the match. And the crowd ate it up every time he and Lesnar stared each other down.
Strowman vs. Lesnar has to happen. Miami Herald columnist Scott Fishman put it simply: "Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman is money."
The only question is whether WWE will want to save this for WrestleMania or go ahead and tap into what's hot right now. If Reigns vs. Lesnar is still in the company's mind for that event, No Mercy will benefit by getting this meeting of monsters as its centerpiece.