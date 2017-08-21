    Little League World Series 2017: Monday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals line the baselines, and the 16 Little League teams from around the world participating in the Little League World Series line the infield before the Little League Classic baseball game between the Pirates and the Cardinals at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Desperation time has begun in the Little League World Series with teams that have already suffered a loss try to avoid elimination.

    The double-elimination bracket allows squads to battle back for a championship after one bad game, but the pressure is on to be perfect from this point forward. While the undefeated teams get the next few days to rest, the remaining squads are fighting to stay in the tournament.

    Here are the latest results from Monday's action from Williamsport, Pa. 

                 

    Monday Schedule/Results

    Great Lakes 11, Europe-Africa 7

    Asia-Pacific vs. Mexico, 1 p.m. ET

    Mid-Atlantic vs. West, 3 p.m. ET

    Caribbean vs. Latin America, 5 p.m. ET

    Northwest vs. New England, 7 p.m. ET

    Full bracket available at LLBWS.org.

                  

    Recaps

    Great Lakes 11, Europe-Africa 7

    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    While this was only a consolation game for two teams that started 0-2 in this round of the tournament, there was plenty of excitement throughout.

    After the Italy team representing the Europe-Africa region scored six runs in the top of the first inning, Michigan came right back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning. The teams each then added one run in the second, keeping a back-and-forth battle at 8-7 after just two innings.

    Michigan's pitching finally picked up after this point, shutting down their opponent over the next four innings. Meanwhile, the Americans added three runs of their own to pull away for the 11-7 win.

    Tommy Schoeck had three hits for Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores LL while Jordan Arseneau added three RBI in the victory.

    It all added up to the first win for a Michigan team in this event since 1982, per Mike Foss of WXYZ-TV.

