Madden 18: Rounding Up Latest Expert Reviews of Iconic Video Game

Donald Traill/Associated Press

The reviews are in: Madden 18 isn't the typical release of the annual sports juggernaut.

EA Sports entered this cycle promising droves of new features, ranging from the return of co-op to a story mode titled Longshot expected to step into the ring with other similar stellar story modes in the sports video game realm.

Based on the early reviews ahead of Friday's release, Madden 18 has come through in a positive manner with the promoted changes. The release feels more loaded with new features than usual, which is a good sign because they build on a base game that earned a Metacritic rating of 83 a year ago.

Let's take a look at some of the more notable expert reviews making the rounds.

Owen S. Good, Polygon

Naturally, Longshot is where reviewers spent most of their time when the deadline came calling.

Madden hasn't gone boldly in this direction before, though the back-of-box details sound great: Longshot stars comeback hopeful Devin Wade and the story itself features notable actors and mo-capped sequences along the way.

For Owen S. Good over at Polygon, it's good the small choices that players make end up having a notable impact and branch off toward several different endings.

"Narratively, Longshot is an uncomplicated tale of redemption, and structurally, it's very easy to play, based on quick-time sequences and dialogue choices that are nearly impossible to fail. Longshot has three outcomes, possibly a fourth, that guarantee some pot of gold at the end of the rainbow," Good wrote.

Longshot seems generally well received by most experts because of the gameplay in various locales and the surprising emotional depth it achieves from a story standpoint.

It's not hard to see why Polygon gave the game an 8/10.

Matthew Kato, Game Informer

After Longshot, Ultimate Team likely registers as the biggest selling point to Madden 18.

Not only has EA Sports expanded the mode with things like weekend tournaments and new challenges, the introduction of MUT Squads means the reintroduction into co-op in Madden.

For Game Informer's Matthew Kato, MUT Squads paired nicely with new gameplay changes:

"MUT Squads may not always be engrossing, but you can still reap the benefits of one of its features: the new wide receiver vs. defensive back chess match mechanics where WRs and DBs use the right analog stick to get better positioning on each other. Similarly, competitive players will love playing with the target-passing QB mechanic to place the ball where only the receiver can catch it."

Co-op with friends is great, though the new gameplay elements mentioned here span all game modes and are quite important.

Players now have more control at the line of scrimmage as a wide receiver, which means more options to beat defenders in press coverage. On the flip side, defensive backs have more button prompts open to them now, which offers players better control when it comes to playing the ball in the air.

Game Informer gave Madden 18 an 8.25/10.

Alex Newhouse, GameSpot

Reviews have also taken notice of the little things in Madden 18.

Other than general graphics updates, EA Sports implemented a few lesser-known upgrades that understandably fall behind the headliners like Longshot.

GameSpot's Alex Newhouse detailed one: "EA has also added the 'Play Now Live' mode, which has quickly become my favorite new feature in the game. This allows you to jump quickly into any of the week's matchups, and both teams will reflect the actual lineups set to play."

It doesn't sound like much, but if a player finds a sudden burst of inspiration after a game in, say, Week 8, they can boot up Madden 18, play the game that just happened and, right after it's over, choose to continue the season in franchise mode.

Little options like this and delivering on the big features are why GameSpot hit Madden 18 with a 9/10.

Dustin Toms, IGN.com

No review would be worth its salt, though, if it didn't touch on graphics and physics.

It doesn't take an expert to see Madden 18 looks great, though. The reflections on helmets and accurate depictions of stadiums is a strong checkmark in the positive column.

How the game continues to adapt to the Frostbite engine is a big win as well, as noted by IGN.com's Dustin Toms, who recalled the problems FIFA had making the transition: "Fortunately, Madden doesn't encounter the same problems, and the change is for the better. The one-on-one interactions are strong, fluid and look great in every activity I've seen (line play, secondary coverage, and tackling)."

Indeed, Madden 18 portrays realistic battles at most positions, even if the camera is a little too far zoomed out to fully appreciate them all the time. The upgraded engine meant it was a great time to weave in the mentioned upgrades at skill positions like wideout and cornerback, too.

IGN.com doesn't have a final grade attached to its in-progress review yet, but based on the others and the vibes it offers so far, it's not hard to see how it will end up.

Information courtesy of EA Sports unless otherwise specified.