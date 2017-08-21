Sports World Reacts to 2017 Solar Eclipse

Sports World Reacts to 2017 Solar EclipseAugust 21, 2017
The solar eclipse dominated the headlines Monday, and unsurprisingly the sports' world had plenty of reactions and takes on the amazing event.
Even before the eclipse began, preparations were underway.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, for instance, changed the team's practice schedule, per Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer:
Joe Person @josephperson
Ron Rivera says he had practice before the eclipse b/c he didn't want any players to go, "Hey, check it out."2017-8-21 16:58:52
The Panthers weren't the only team to adopt that tactic, per The MMQB:
The MMQB @theMMQB
In position at Titans HQ for the eclipse. Teams plans to stop practicing and hand out glasses. https://t.co/4AyqNjbdxi2017-8-21 17:44:08
The MMQB @theMMQB
Eclipse time in Nashville. "Aww that s---- dope!" https://t.co/kFCE32EC7r2017-8-21 18:07:17
The Seattle Seahawks also took in the event:
Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks
😎 #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/FMkriNx3xv2017-8-21 17:27:00
The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, had a bit of fun with a Bonnie Tyler reference:
Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles
A total eclipse of: https://t.co/QYIG7hXtms2017-8-21 17:28:24
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went with the same reference:
And Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines made an event out of the natural phenomenon:
Coach Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM
Michigan FB, has gathered for the phenomenon! Solar Eclipse 21 August 2017, special thx to Dr. Emdnondson, the Sun, the Moon and the Earth! https://t.co/PhIzdIMFOW2017-8-21 17:30:06
Nick Saban, on the other hand, was prepared to be let down, per Andrew Perloff of The Dan Patrick Show:
Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff
"Everyone is going to say, that’s it?" Nick Saban on the eclipse @dpshow2017-8-21 14:16:02
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the event and was quite succinct in his review, via Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com:
Kevin Duffy @KevinRDuffy
Belichick on the eclipse. (Three-second pause, shrugs) "Yeah it's great."2017-8-21 18:55:31
And then there was this reaction from Boston College head coach Steve Addazio, according to Riley Overend of Heights Sports:
Riley Overend @RileyHeights
"So are all the dogs and all the horses and all the animals gonna be blind tomorrow?"2017-8-21 15:37:54
NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins wasn't taking such chances, however:
Andrew Hawkins @Hawk
Me taking quick glimpses at the Eclipse because I didnt get any glasses and I dont want to go blind... https://t.co/rPWkr57fgu2017-8-21 17:31:13
Neither was Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin:
Kevin Sumlin @CoachSumlin
#Eclipse2017 https://t.co/N5FTcsW7Ja2017-8-21 18:00:58
However, Odell Beckham Jr. decided to risk it and sneak a peek without protective glasses:
Of course, there were jokes. Oh, the jokes.
Tim Layden of Sports Illustrated won the day with his clever jab at flat-earth believer Kyrie Irving:
Tim Layden @SITimLayden
This is going to be a confusing day for Kyrie Irving2017-8-21 13:14:02
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also took the time to comment on flat-earth believers:
Mark Cuban @mcuban
Anyone still think the Earth is flat ?2017-8-21 18:40:49
The NBA on TNT and B/R had a bit of fun poking fun at a few NBA figures:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
How Chuck sees the Solar Eclipse… 🍩☀️😎 #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/GUzkadvABY2017-8-21 14:29:24
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Live look at the eclipse 😂 #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/2uL7pAkcuk2017-8-21 17:10:49
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King was plenty excited:
Marquette King @MarquetteKing
#Mood https://t.co/LTLqKsfcg62017-8-21 16:45:59
NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon had a somewhat different mood:
Warren Moon @WMoon1
Me blocking all of these #solareclipse jokes today. 😎 https://t.co/Sn48rkBLTO2017-8-21 18:08:51
Moon will likely not be pleased once he sees this tweet from the Pro Football Hall of Fame:
Pro Football HOF @ProFootballHOF
We experienced our own solar eclipse today at the Hall as @WMoon1 passed in front of Sonny Jurgensen #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/zkHDzRZ0Nc2017-8-21 18:04:58
Finally, the eclipse offered some NBA teams the opportunity to take a few friendly jabs at the Phoenix Suns:
Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Here's how @KarlTowns blocks the Sun. #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/2fqsQrRcan2017-8-21 15:53:05
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Blocking out the Suns since 1968. #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/KIBQC0zfE02017-8-21 15:39:24
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
PSA: The @Suns getting blocked beginning at 1:23 Brooklyn time 😎🌑 #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/srEY1kHlss2017-8-21 16:00:21
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
In honor of the sun being blocked today, here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years! ☀️🌑😎 #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/NcnldLq2Ho2017-8-21 15:27:46
But the Suns clapped back:
Phoenix Suns @Suns
When the Suns block back 😏 #SolarEclipse17 https://t.co/gU32E0LmzW2017-8-21 17:50:31
After all, what is an eclipse without some shade?