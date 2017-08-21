Sports World Reacts to 2017 Solar Eclipse

Don Ryan/Associated Press

The solar eclipse dominated the headlines Monday, and unsurprisingly the sports' world had plenty of reactions and takes on the amazing event.

Even before the eclipse began, preparations were underway.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, for instance, changed the team's practice schedule, per Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer:

The Panthers weren't the only team to adopt that tactic, per The MMQB:

The Seattle Seahawks also took in the event:

The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, had a bit of fun with a Bonnie Tyler reference:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went with the same reference:

And Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines made an event out of the natural phenomenon:

Nick Saban, on the other hand, was prepared to be let down, per Andrew Perloff of The Dan Patrick Show:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the event and was quite succinct in his review, via Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com:

And then there was this reaction from Boston College head coach Steve Addazio, according to Riley Overend of Heights Sports:

NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins wasn't taking such chances, however:

Neither was Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin:

However, Odell Beckham Jr. decided to risk it and sneak a peek without protective glasses:

Of course, there were jokes. Oh, the jokes.

Tim Layden of Sports Illustrated won the day with his clever jab at flat-earth believer Kyrie Irving:

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also took the time to comment on flat-earth believers:

The NBA on TNT and B/R had a bit of fun poking fun at a few NBA figures:

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King was plenty excited:

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon had a somewhat different mood:

Moon will likely not be pleased once he sees this tweet from the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Finally, the eclipse offered some NBA teams the opportunity to take a few friendly jabs at the Phoenix Suns:

But the Suns clapped back:

After all, what is an eclipse without some shade?