Bo Smith Says He Won't Train or Be Associated with Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown will have to look for a new personal trainer after Bo Smith cut ties with the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver.

Smith called Brown "bad business," via Steven Taranto of 247Sports.

"I had to walk away and remove myself from the bulls--t!" Smith wrote on his Instagram account, per TMZ Sports. "Be a MAN of your WORD and own up to your WRONGS as a MAN should, Communication is KEY! ...I've learned to walk away from anything or anyone that THREATENS my PEACE of MIND, SELF-RESPECT, VALUES, MORALS or SELF WORTH."

Smith has worked with many of the top players in the NFL over the years. This video by AthleteIntel captured him working with Brown, Chad Ochocinco, Andre Johnson and Santana Moss in 2011:

Since that time, Brown has transformed from a useful role player into arguably the best receiver in the game, with 481 catches in the last four years. He has been first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons.

However, something caused the abrupt split between him and his longtime trainer.

Considering Brown also had a rough breakup last year with his personal chef, Niko, according to TMZ, there might be questions about the receiver's off-field persona.