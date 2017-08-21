Ian Kinsler Reportedly Fined $10,000 over Critical Angel Hernandez Comments

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Major League Baseball reportedly fined Ian Kinsler $10,000 for his comments about umpire Angel Hernandez.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported the news, noting manager Brad Ausmus said the amount was "almost unheard of" among players.

