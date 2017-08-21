    Ian Kinsler Reportedly Fined $10,000 over Critical Angel Hernandez Comments

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler loses his grip on his bat as it flies into the stands against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball reportedly fined Ian Kinsler $10,000 for his comments about umpire Angel Hernandez.

    Buster Olney of ESPN reported the news, noting manager Brad Ausmus said the amount was "almost unheard of" among players.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Power Rankings: Marlins Making Late Push

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      All-Breakout Team with 1 Month to Go

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Breakout Devers Is X-Factor Sox Need

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Colon Becomes 18th Pitcher to Beat All 30 Teams

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report