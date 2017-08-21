WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: What Fans Are Marking Out for After Latest PPV

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With outstanding matches, big spots and surprising results, WWE SummerSlam 2017 was a show fans will not forget in a hurry.

The Brooklyn crowd were left with plenty of big moments from the pay-per-view that will make for an intriguing few months for both Raw and SmackDown Live.

Even the pre-show had fans cheering and marking out with some great bouts.

Here's a look at the big moments fans have been left marking out after following one of the biggest shows of the year.