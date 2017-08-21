WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: What Fans Are Marking Out for After Latest PPV

WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: What Fans Are Marking Out for After Latest PPVAugust 21, 2017
With outstanding matches, big spots and surprising results, WWE SummerSlam 2017 was a show fans will not forget in a hurry.
The Brooklyn crowd were left with plenty of big moments from the pay-per-view that will make for an intriguing few months for both Raw and SmackDown Live.
Even the pre-show had fans cheering and marking out with some great bouts.
Here's a look at the big moments fans have been left marking out after following one of the biggest shows of the year.
The Usos and The New Day Continuing to Steal the Show
Simply put, The Usos and The New Day are doing special things in SmackDown Live's tag division right now.
Their feud has been one of the true highlights of Tuesday nights on a weekly basis, sparked by the brilliant heel turn from Jimmy and Jey Uso.
Their new theme tune and their edgier new gimmick has been a revelation, and with The New Day, the two teams are sparking up some great chemistry.
The Usos winning the belts on Sunday night means their feud will only continue for a good while yet. With the level of match they produced on Sunday, one of the best of the night, that is no bad thing whatsoever.
Fans will be keen to see what The Usos and The New Day can do next.
The Shield 2.0 Reunion
It's not quite a full reunion of The Shield, but it was hard not to get excited last night when Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins fired up the band once again.
The result may have seemed inevitable to some fans, but just the sheer joy that was derived from seeing Ambrose and Rollins on the same page again will evoke memories of when The Shield were at their peak.
What's fascinating now is where the WWE goes with this. Will it lead to one turning on the other, or could they stay together long-term and eventually be joined by Roman Reigns?
A fully fledged Shield reunion would likely cause mass satisfication.
Braun Strowman's Performance
One of the biggest positives at SummerSlam was the fact that Braun Strowman not only escaped without being pinned, but he continued to build momentum.
The highlight of Strowman's latest dominant display was undoubtedly when he tore through the reigning champion in Brock Lesnar.
Strowman dumped him through two announce tables before turning the third one on top of Lesnar. It sent fans crazy and was one of the standout moments of the night.
But Strowman held his own throughout the contest and looked like a bonafide main event star for the next few months.
A feud between himself and Lesnar would certainly make for captivating viewing.