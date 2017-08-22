Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds: Predictions Based on Vegas Lines

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the 1-4 favourite to win his clash with Conor McGregor when they meet on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Notorious' odds have shortened considerably since betting opened, though, moving from 19-2 to 3-1, per OddsShark.

Money has perhaps contributed to that with comments to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that "on paper" McGregor has the edge owing to his advantages of being larger and significantly younger, with Mayweather admitting to having "lost a step" in his later years.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been typically self-confident in the build-up to the bout:

The Irishman also believes the decision to allow the pair to fight with eight-ounce gloves works in his favour and will lead to an early knockout victory, per MMAFighting.com:

Indeed, they are closer to the four-ounce gloves he's used to using in the UFC, and that could enhance his ability to land more significant strikes on Mayweather.

The American is still more heavily favoured to win via knockout at 77-100 compared to 13-4, but the UFC lightweight champion has the edge with odds of 14-1 for a stunning first-round victory.

By comparison, Mayweather is only 16-1 for the same result.

The 40-year-old has only knocked out one fighter since stopping Ricky Hatton in 2007, and the foundation of his 49-0 record is his defensive prowess rather than his aggression, so it seems unlikely he'll win in the opening round.

ESPN's Dan Rafael believes the lighter gloves play into Mayweather's hands, however:

He used them in 46 of his 49 fights, so he'll be at ease. With his notoriously accurate punching, he'll likely be able to land blows on the inexperienced McGregor comfortably, and that should help him to a decision win.

Money is 5-2 to win in that fashion, while McGregor is 5-1.

It wouldn't be too surprising if the fight went the distance given Mayweather's lack of knockout power, but it's only likely to go his way if it does.

McGregor's experience in the Octagon will mean relatively little when he steps into the ring with the American, whose legendary skills helped him equal Rocky Marciano's unbeaten record. Those skills should serve him well again on Saturday.

Prediction: Mayweather wins by unanimous decision