2017 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut

John Raoux/Associated Press

It's dress rehearsal time!

This week, 32 teams across the NFL will compete in their most important preseason game. Starters will see their most playing time of the preseason by far. It's also the last, best opportunity many veterans will have to remove themselves from the roster bubble and secure a roster spot for 2017.

Yes, there's still a final preseason game to be played next week. But the vast majority of players who take the field for that game will no longer be members of an NFL team by Sept. 2.

When that fateful day arrives, it won't just be journeymen and youngsters who receive their walking papers. As is the case each year, a number of recognizable veteran names will be among the released players.

In 2016, tailback Justin Forsett, offensive guard Josh Sitton and cornerback Dee Milliner wound up on the outside looking in with their respective teams.

In 2017, the following players find themselves on the thinnest of ice as cutdown day looms.