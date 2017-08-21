    Nick Saban Agrees with Criticism He's Overrated, Says He Gets Too Much Credit

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 22: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
    Michael Chang/Getty Images

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban agreed with a CBS Sports poll of anonymous coaches that listed him as the second most overrated head coach in college football, behind only Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

    "I probably agree with that," he said during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show. "The success that we have is really contributed by a lot of people. We have really good coaches. We have a really good staff of people who work with the players. We've had a tremendous amount of really good players who have made a tremendous commitment to a standard of excellence that has created a lot of success here."

    "So I feel like I get far too much credit," he added.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

