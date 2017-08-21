Nick Saban Agrees with Criticism He's Overrated, Says He Gets Too Much Credit

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban agreed with a CBS Sports poll of anonymous coaches that listed him as the second most overrated head coach in college football, behind only Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

"I probably agree with that," he said during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show. "The success that we have is really contributed by a lot of people. We have really good coaches. We have a really good staff of people who work with the players. We've had a tremendous amount of really good players who have made a tremendous commitment to a standard of excellence that has created a lot of success here."

"So I feel like I get far too much credit," he added.

