O.J. Mayo Says Bucks Paid Him to Be 'A Subpar Player,' Says He Owes Franchise

When discussing a dream destination in a return to the NBA, O.J. Mayo listed the Milwaukee Bucks and said he owed the franchise after he failed to meet expectations during his tenure with the team, per Ben Golliver of SI.com:

"I want to go back to what I left [in Milwaukee]. I was real close with Jason Kidd. That was the best relationship I had with a coach besides [Dwaine Barnes]. I had great relationships with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and Khris Middleton. I was comfortable there. I felt like I let them down, cheated them for two years. They paid me $8 million to be, in my eyes, a subpar player. They invested millions of dollars for me to be on top of my s---, and when you're not on top of your s---, it shows. I'll be 30 next summer. If they just give me the chance, I can make it up. I owe them."

