Young Stars the Cleveland Cavaliers Should Target in Kyrie Irving Trade

Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

The 24-year-old center already has an All-Star appearance and rebounding title under his belt. If the Cavs could envision him as the bully-ball zig to Golden State's small-ball zag, then he'd fit the basic description of a blockbuster centerpiece.

But Drummond's salary ($76.3 million through 2019-20) looms larger than his stats. Despite looking the part of a defensive anchor, the Pistons have yet to hold a top-10 ranking at that end during his five-year tenure. His abysmal free-throw shooting (career 38.1 percent) can limit his floor time. Plus, his arrival would make Tristan Thompson either a super-expensive sub or the next trade puzzle for Cleveland to solve.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte Hornets

The former No. 2 pick would address arguably Cleveland's biggest need for a dynamic wing defender. Last year, he tied for fifth among small forwards with a 2.47 defensive real-plus minus, per ESPN.com, and generated the eighth-most defensive win shares among all players age 25 and under (3.1).

That said, his offensive game is woefully underdeveloped, and his lack of range (7-of-34 from deep for his career) could sabotage Cleveland's spacing. At the least, Kidd-Gilchrist's offense would prevent him from being the primary return for Irving. Either a third team would need to be involved, or the Hornets would have to risk rocking the boat by moving out franchise face Kemba Walker.

Jabari Parker, Milwaukee Bucks

Parker theoretically fits the profile of Cleveland's preferred pick-up. He's only 22 years, still on his rookie contract—although he'll need a new deal by next summer—and is already a proven producer. His scoring average spiked by six points per game last season (from 14.1 to 20.1), while his 49.0 field-goal percentage ranked seventh among non-centers who averaged 20-plus points.

While the Bucks have interest in Irving, sources told Wojnarowski, the Cavs could be much cooler on this potential swap. That's because Parker is rehabbing his second ACL tear in three years and may not return before the 2018 All-Star break.

Dennis Schroder, Atlanta Hawks

Unless the Cavs are comfortable with Derrick Rose—or are the world's biggest Kay Felder believers—they need to fetch a floor general in any Irving deal. Schroder not only fits that bill, he's also a 23-year-old up-and-comer who just had a career year in points (17.9), assists (6.3), field-goal percentage (45.1) and player efficiency rating (16.1).

Schroder is a more willing passer than Irving, but the latter is a superior shooter. And since James is already a top-shelf quarterback, Cleveland needs its guards to be marksmen. Schroder also just became a full-time starter last season, so he'd come with plenty of question marks, particularly for being less than two years younger than Irving.