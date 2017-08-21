Post SummerSlam WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview

Credit: WWE.com

The aftershocks of SummerSlam will shape Monday's WWE Raw.

A number of new champions emerged from Sunday's pay-per-view. Neville, Sasha Banks and the duo of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will have reason to celebrate inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The same goes for Brock Lesnar, who fended off three titans to keep the Universal Championship in his paws.

The Beast Incarnate will have little time to gloat, though. The WWE will work to set up his next title bout as it will for Neville, Banks and the rest of the show's champs. Rematches await some of those titleholders, but new arrivals and unexpected names may rise up the ranks on the red brand following SummerSlam.

What can fans expect to unfold on the post-PPV edition of Raw?

Let's dive into that question with info from backstage news, Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline analysis. The latest episode of Raw will then kick off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Potential Spoilers

Raw may be poised for an infusion of talent.

For one, Shelton Benjamin's shoulder is all healed, and the former intercontinental champ is reportedly officially with the WWE again. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported: "Benjamin has signed a deal to officially return to WWE."

Credit: WWE.com

Although Benjamin was set to be a SmackDown star before his injury, Johnson noted that there's no word yet as to which brand he will join now.

John Cena may exercise his free-agent status as soon as Monday night. The Barclays Center Twitter account is advertising that he's set to appear on the show:

And there's good reason to speculate that some NXT talent could be headed to the main roster after the title changes that unfolded at TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online: "It looks like some NXT talent will be moving up imminently. The way the show ended would lead you to believe [Bobby] Roode would be the big star moving up." Roode lost the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre, who immediately started a feud with newcomer to the developmental brand Adam Cole.

Raw Streaks

Jason Jordan may not have liked how his SummerSlam debut turned out, but his tenure on Raw has seen him compile Ws.

Last Monday, Jordan won two matches on the same night, beating The Miz in both singles and tag team action. He has now won four consecutive Raw bouts, per CageMatch.net.

That's a solid start for the new addition to the red brand, and he's likely to keep rolling in the near future as his storyline relationship with Raw general manager Kurt Angle will keep him in the spotlight.

Emma's trajectory is looking a lot different than Jordan's.

The Australian bruiser continues to slide down the women's division ladder. On the most recent edition of Raw, she fell to Mickie James.

Emma has now lost her last five matches on Raw, per CageMatch.net. Her last victory on the show came in a six-woman tag in May. And she doesn't have a singles win on Raw since May 2016.

Not everyone can have Asuka's numbers, but it's maddening to see the WWE treat Emma like the complete opposite of a contender.

SummerSlam Fallout

Ambrose and Rollins have spent the last several weeks slowly reforming their partnership. Once they officially united, they wasted no time in making the most of it.



The former members of The Shield captured the Raw Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam against Cesaro and Sheamus.

Cesaro and Sheamus will surely want a chance to reclaim the gold. With the tag team division not exactly flush with heels thanks in part to Scott Dawson of The Revival's biceps injury, the WWE isn't likely to move past this current feud for the moment.

A rematch is on the horizon for the cruiserweight division, too.

Akira Tozawa fell to Neville at SummerSlam and gave up the Cruiserweight Championship he won only days ago. His manager and the head of Titus Worldwide is sure to demand an opportunity for Tozawa to take the gold back.

WWE.com's Raw preview teased that scenario happening as soon as Monday when it asked: "Can Titus O'Neil make it happen tonight on Raw?

Finn Balor, fresh off vanquishing Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, could be in line for a new challenge.

His feud with Wyatt feels over despite its brevity. Balor already morphed into The Demon. He already beat Wyatt decisively. If Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe end up busy battling each other, Balor could easily be the next contender for the Universal Championship, a title he never lost.

Monday's Raw should also feature Alexa Bliss and Banks' rivalry over the Raw Women's Championship.

The Boss dethroned Bliss at SummerSlam. Does the WWE now set up a rematch between the two? Does Nia Jax work her way into the title mix?

Banks will be celebrating in the Barclays Center, but the sound of approaching footsteps is sure to get loud in a hurry.

Lesnar will stride into the post-PPV edition of Raw still the universal champ after surviving the SummerSlam Fatal 4-Way match. The title picture will soon grow clear after his arrival.

Strowman looked tremendous in defeat on Sunday. Joe nearly took down Lesnar once more. Perhaps one of those men gets the next crack at The Beast Incarnate. Alternatively, Cena or Balor could be the one to challenge The Conqueror.

Lesnar's next move will be the biggest story to watch on an episode of Raw sure to be an electric one.