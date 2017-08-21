WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: Brock Lesnar and Biggest Winners and Losers

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It certainly wasn't pretty, and it certainly wasn't clean, but the Jinder Mahal experience looks set to continue for a good while yet following another huge victory on Sunday.

Mahal continues to reign supreme on SmackDown Live, the land of opportunity, after beating Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship.

And despite previously recording wins over the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton, this was perhaps the biggest shock yet.

Mahal's victory, albeit with yet more help from The Singh Brothers, ranks as a huge shock.

Does Nakamura remain in the title picture? Who next for Mahal?

Those questions will be answered Tuesday night, but it's difficult to look past this as one of the biggest surprises of the night.