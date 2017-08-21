WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: Brock Lesnar and Biggest Winners and Losers

WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: Brock Lesnar and Biggest Winners and LosersAugust 21, 2017
WWE SummerSlam 2017 threw up myriad surprise results, twists and turns and a spectacular main event.
All in all, Sunday's show was a success.
Fans were left shocked with championship changes across WWE's women's division, with the show gradually getting better as it went on.
The event culminated with Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship in a brutal and explosive finale to the pay-per-view.
Lesnar was inevitably one of the night's big winners. Here are the rest of the winners and losers from SummerSlam.
Winner: Jinder Mahal
It certainly wasn't pretty, and it certainly wasn't clean, but the Jinder Mahal experience looks set to continue for a good while yet following another huge victory on Sunday.
Mahal continues to reign supreme on SmackDown Live, the land of opportunity, after beating Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship.
And despite previously recording wins over the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton, this was perhaps the biggest shock yet.
Mahal's victory, albeit with yet more help from The Singh Brothers, ranks as a huge shock.
Does Nakamura remain in the title picture? Who next for Mahal?
Those questions will be answered Tuesday night, but it's difficult to look past this as one of the biggest surprises of the night.
Loser: Baron Corbin
It has not been a good week for Baron Corbin.
The spectacular failure of not capitalising on his Money in the Bank cash-in on the most recent edition of SmackDown Live meant The Lone Wolf needed a big result against John Cena at SummerSlam to get back on track.
He didn't get it.
Corbin was beaten clean by Cena, and it's difficult to see where The Lone Wolf goes next.
Whether he continues his feud with Cena remains to be seen, but if not, who could be next in line for a feud with a star whose stock has fallen rapidly after a chaotic week?
Winners: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
Once the band officially got back together, was there ever any doubt about the outcome on Sunday night?
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's reunion went exactly to plan, and beside the obvious celebrations surrounding their victory, they played their part in one of the best matches of the night.
So too did Cesaro and Sheamus, who will no doubt continue this feud in a bid for revenge after dropping the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.
But it was all eyes on Rollins and Ambrose after this bout, and following their first official outing on pay-per-view, it looks like Raw's tag division is about to get a whole lot more interesting.
Loser: Rusev
Was this perhaps Rusev's entire WWE career in one short, potentially damaging match on Sunday night?
It began with such promise, with The Bulgarian Brute attacking Randy Orton from behind in savage fashion. Suddenly, it looked like Rusev was in for a huge, and indeed successful, night.
But as soon as the bell rang, he was caught with a huge RKO from absolutely nowhere and pinned.
Much like Baron Corbin, unless this particular feud continues, where next for Rusev?
He should have been booked much stronger than this since his trade to SmackDown Live. Unfortunately, he just looks as weak as he always has done.
And it's a real shame.
Winner: Brock Lesnar
The Beast Incarnate continues to dominate the landscape on Monday night.
The odds were firmly stacked against Brock Lesnar going into the SummerSlam main event, with it appearing highly likely he would drop the title without being pinned.
But WWE didn't just ensure the champion retained—it ensured he looked incredible in doing so.
When he was put through two announce tables by Braun Strowman before having a third tipped on top of him, it looked like he was down and out.
But Lesnar returned. And perhaps most surprisingly of all, he pinned Roman Reigns.
That leaves Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman untarnished by defeat, which is a smart move from WWE. But once again, it's all eyes on Brock when it comes to the Universal Championship.