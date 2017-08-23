Could Lionel Messi Ever Move from Barcelona to Manchester City?

0 of 5

BR Football

It's the rumour no Barcelona supporter can even bear to contemplate: Lionel Messi to Manchester City.

In any other transfer window it could have been easily shrugged off, but Neymar's world-record £198 million move to Paris Saint-Germain has changed everything. Suddenly nothing seems impossible.

The chance of Messi ever walking away from the Camp Nou seemed slim, but when the talk of a City bid cropped up over the weekend, it had an air of familiarity about it.

The story was first touted by The Sun's Shaun Custis and Martin Lipton in 2015, then The Mirror's Simon Mullock in 2016... and now here we are again, this time from Duncan Castles of the Daily Record.

So why does the rumour continue to hang around?

I have been talking to informed sources to grasp whether Messi really could walk back into the arms of Pep Guardiola.