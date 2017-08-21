Barcelona Reportedly Tell Philippe Coutinho Reps His Transfer Is 'Top Priority'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly made it clear to Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho and his representatives his transfer remains a "top priority."

Per Phil McNulty of BBC Sport, the Reds rejected a third offer for the Brazilian on Friday worth a potential £114 million, with the Premier League side adamant their star man is not for sale. According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, there is still hope in Catalonia a deal can be done.

"Barca have reiterated to the player’s representatives that the transfer is still their top priority," noted Piera. "Liverpool are also playing the situation and hoping to up to the tension for Barca to get as high a fee as possible for the player."

It's also stated in the report both Barca and Coutinho remain "fully confident" this move will eventually go ahead.

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

There have been hints in Catalonia throughout the window that a deal was set to go ahead. Indeed, Barcelona's general manager, Josep Segura, told TV3 the club was "close" to landing Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele (h/t Sky Sports).

While Coutinho handed in a transfer request to the Reds in an attempt to get his move, it appears Liverpool are ready to resist any offers that come their way for their No. 10.

Journalist Michael Cox isn't convinced the Premier League outfit should be quite so stubborn, though:

For Liverpool, Coutinho has become a key man since arriving at Anfield in 2013. The midfielder has developed into a huge threat in the final third, able to dribble past opponents, thread passes into space and score goals from distance.

Not having a player like him, who can swing a match in an instant, would be a blow to any side. Yet with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all available to call upon, it's not as if Jurgen Klopp's side is short of quality attackers.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Coutinho does give the Reds something a little different, though. And as noted by Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, Barcelona's approach to securing the player has been interesting:

Barcelona may want Coutinho, and Coutinho may want Barcelona, but Liverpool appear adamant their man will not be going anywhere.

If they were to sell now, it'd be a big surprise. Not only did they issue a statement earlier this month suggesting the Brazilian would be staying at the club, Coutinho himself made the decision to sign a new long-term contract on Merseyside earlier this year. It's why the Reds can afford to reject nine-figure bids.

Barcelona have yet to reinvest any of the £200 million received for Neymar in forward players, and they look short of depth and quality in this area of the pitch. It's likely they'll move for Coutinho again before the window shuts, though it's tough to envisage a different response offered up by Liverpool.